Victories in the Round of 16 for Lake-Lehman’s Alahna Morris and Nanticoke Area’s Sierra Ripka highlighted the day for the Wyoming Valley Conference as the PIAA Wrestling championships opened Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Four other WVC girls wrestlers will be back on the mats when the first round of consolations picks up on Friday morning, while Morris and Ripka will head to the quarterfinals and remain in the hunt for a state championship.

On the boys’ side, all three WVC wrestlers that qualified for the Class 2A and 3A tournaments were knocked out of championship contention, and only Dallas’ Lucas Tirpak remains alive in the consolation bracket after picking up a win in the first round of consolations on Friday night.

Two weekends ago at the District 2 tournament, Morris etched her name in the books as the first WVC wrestler to win a District 2 Girls wrestling title. In Hershey on Thursday, she did it again, picking up a victory in the Round of 16 to become the first WVC wrestler to win a Girls state tournament match.

Morris went up 2-0 in the first period after a takedown and held on from there, holding off Pine Grove’s Eva Kurtz to win by a 2-0 decision and advance to the 148-pound quarterfinals, where she’ll take on Charlotte Gilfoil from Central Dauphin.

Ripka would follow suit shortly after in the 170-pound field, in dominant fashion: Ripka pinned her opponent in just 42 seconds to earn her spot in the quarterfinals to face Big Spring’s Sarah Lynn.

Wyoming Valley West’s Isabell Seip and Brooke Long, Crestwood’s Rachel Shoemaker and Hazleton Area’s Miah Molinaro were all defeated in their Round of 16 matches and will drop into the first round of consolations, set to begin at 11:45 a.m. on Friday.

In the 3A field, both Tirpak and Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler were defeated in their first match of the day, sending them both into the consolation bracket.

While Spindler would be defeated to bring his run to an end, Tirpak survived to reach Friday’s second round of consolations.

Facing a familiar foe in Northampton’s Austin Noe just six days after Noe beat him at the Northeast Regionals, Tirpak was able to come from behind to win a 9-5 decision, scoring seven of those nine points in the final period.

Tirpak will face Downingtown West’s Jordan Barry next, with the second round of consolations for the 3A tournament set to start around 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

In the PIAA 2A tournament, Hanover Area’s Derek Warman was the lone WVC wrestler to make the field, and he was eliminated Thursday after losing his first two matches. Warman dropped a 12-0 major decision in the 114-pound prelims before his tournament came to an end with a 6-3 decision loss to Canton’s Lyle Vermilya in the first round of consolations.