We’re well underway here in March with the conference tournament schedule, and it’s been a wild couple of days already.

The Atlantic Sun, the first tournament to start playing, had its top seed knocked out by the 10 seed. We’ve seen buzzer-beaters, blowouts, big comebacks and just about every game scenario you could imagine.

I love it. There’s nothing better.

By today, we’ll have about half the conference tournaments in action, most of them low or mid-majors, so this is where I like to strike.

By Sunday, the regular season will be completely over with, and a week from then, we’ll have a NCAA Tournament bracket.

Enjoy the ride folks, and let’s try to make some money off it while we can.

Presbyterian +6.5 vs. Gardner-Webb

(Big South Quarterfinal)

Friday, 8 p.m.

If I went back through the season and compiled a list of the teams that I bet on most, Presbyterian would be right up at the top, probably only behind Niagara University.

The Blue Hose aren’t a terrific team, and as the No. 6 seed taking on No. 3 Gardner-Webb, it’s expected that they’ll be an underdog; it’s a pretty good line, in my estimation.

But Presbyterian loves to cover; they’re 6-2-2 against the spread in their last 10 games, and 11-8-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.

In two meetings this season, these teams split, each winning at home. Presbyterian’s win was most recent, beating Gardner-Webb by two on Feb. 7.

This is a neutral site tournament, so there’s no home court advantage to be had, though it’s a bit shorter of a trip for Gardner-Webb fans.

By the numbers, these two teams are very similar: they both score around 75 points and allow 73 points per game, Presbyterian has an edge in turnover margin and they shoot the ball more efficiently.

I think Gardner-Webb’s edge at the three-point line will help them ultimately win, but I expect this one to go right down to the wire.

Hampton +4 vs. Elon

(CAA First Round)

Friday, 4:30 p.m.

As a Hofstra University fan, I consider the CAA to be my home conference, and I watch more of it than any other league.

Elon’s the higher seed here, they beat Hampton 80-74 in the regular season and they actually have a pretty decent offense (fourth in scoring in the CAA), but I’m riding with the Pirates.

Hampton’s been turning it on just a bit down the stretch — they finished the season winning three of their last five, and covered the spread in four of their last five.

I’ve also seen this Pirates team take Hofstra to the limit twice, and while that may be more of a reflection on Hofstra than anything else, I think Hampton will keep this one close.

Two things to point out: in the previous Hampton-Elon game this year, Hampton only lost by six despite giving up 10 three-pointers, two more than the Pirates are giving up on average this year.

The Pirates also had an off night from Kyrese Mullins, who’s a top-10 scorer in the CAA this season. If he gets going and the Hampton three-point defense holds to form (Elon loves to shoot the three, so it’s going to have to), this could very easily turn into a Hampton victory.

I don’t need a win, just a one-possession game.