SUNRISE, Fla. — Garnet Hathaway scored off a rebound with 22 seconds left to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Ryan Poehling also scored for Philadelphia. Samuel Ersson made 29 saves.

Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots. The Panthers had won seven in a row.

Poehling opened the scoring at 10 seconds of the second period. Forsling tied it at 7:12 of the second, scoring hours after finalizing a four-year contract extension.

Vladimir Tarasenko made his Florida debut after coming over from Ottawa in a trade Wednesday.

Flyers defenseman Cam York left late in the third after blocking a shot with his knee, while Travis Konecny returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him six games.

CAPITALS 6, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH — Alex Ovechkin scored his 840th career goal and added an assist as Washington drilled reeling Pittsburgh.

Ovechkin’s two points pushed him past Hall of Fame defenseman Paul Coffey and into 15th on the NHL’s career scoring list. The Russian superstar has 1,532 career points, one shy of Hall of Fame forward Mark Recchi in 14th.

The 38-year-old’s 10th goal in his last 15 games — a rebound early in the second period that put Washington firmly in control — moved him to within 54 goals of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record career total of 894.

Tom Wilson scored a short-handed goal less than two minutes into the game and added an assist for Washington. Nick Jensen, Sonny Milano and rookies Hendrix Lapierre and Ivan Miroshnichenko also scored for the Capitals, who won for the sixth time in nine games as they try to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Charlie Lindgren, who got the start with Darcy Keumper out with an illness, made 39 saves for his sixth career shutout.

Tristan Jarry was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 22 shots as the Penguins lost for the fourth time in five games to further dim their fading postseason hopes. Sidney Crosby was held without a point for a third straight game, the first time that’s happened this season.

BLUE JACKETS 4, OILERS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Matthew Olivier, Alex Nylander and Dmitri Vornkov scored in the first period and Columbus snapped Edmonton’s five-game winning streak.

Jack Roslovic had an empty-netter with 20 seconds left and Daniil Tarasov stopped 29 shots for Columbus, which has won three of its last four but remains last in the Metropolitan Division.

Connor McDavid got his 100th point of the season, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 30 for the Oilers, who are second in the Pacific Division behind the Vancouver Canucks.

Columbus jumped on Edmonton early, late and often in the first period.

HURRICANES 4, CANADIENS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brady Skjei scored two goals, Frederik Andersen made 24 saves after a four-month absence and Carolina beat Montreal.

Stefan Noesen and Andrei Svechnikov also had Carolina goals in the team’s first game since squandering Saturday’s three-goal, third-period lead against Winnipeg.

The Hurricanes were on the verge of making a high-profile deal. Carolina forward Michael Bunting was scratched because of what the team called “trade-related reasons.”

Montreal’s Joshua Roy scored the game’s first goal. Sam Montembeault stopped 35 shots, but the Canadiens four-game points streak came to an end.

Andersen, who improved to 5-1 this season, was in his first action since Nov. 2 because he missed time with a blood clotting issue. He had been doing on-ice work for about a month in preparation to return to games.

Andersen, who played in only his seventh game this season, was inactive for 50 games. He came onto the ice to cheers of “Fred-die! Fred-die!”

DEVILS 4, BLUES 1

NEWARK, N.J. — Timo Meier scored three goals and added an assist on an empty-net goal by Erik Haula and the Devils beat St. Louis, giving New Jersey interim coach Travis Green his first win since replacing Lindy Ruff earlier this week.

Linemates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat each had two assists as the underperforming Devils snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the fourth time in 11 games. Nico Daws made 23 saves for New Jersey, which dropped a 5-3 decision to Florida in Green’s first game.

Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, who have lost two straight and remain outside a wild-card position in the Western Conference. Jordan Binnington had 29 saves.

TRADE DEADLINE

With one sleep left before the NHL trade deadline, the Toronto Maple Leafs joined the party Thursday by bulking up on defense, while two Western Conference Stanley Cup contenders made more moves to improve in crucial areas.

And one of the top teams in the East looks to be on the verge of making a big splash.

Colorado acquired a pair of versatile forwards from Central Division rivals, Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota and Yakov Trenin from Nashville, Edmonton got defenseman Troy Stecher from Arizona and Toronto received Joel Edmundson from Washington.

“Every team has a window in which they see success or a key moment of time for the organization — whether it’s two years, five years, depending on expiring contracts who they have to renew,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “There’s lots of teams going all-in: teams that feel like they’ve got a chance to win, if they add certain things to their lineup, they’re going to go all-in. Your goal is to win the Stanley Cup. We’re not trying to be a mediocre team.”

It shows. Colorado and Edmonton stayed active, after the Avalanche added center Casey Mittelstadt and defenseman Sean Walker in separate deals and the Oilers giving themselves serious depth down the middle by trading with Anaheim for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick.

The Avalanche sent a 2026 third-round pick to the Wild for Duhaime and a 2025 third and defense prospect Jeremy Hanzel to the Predators for Trenin and the rights to unsigned draft pick Graham Sward. The Oilers sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Coyotes for Stecher, and the Leafs got Edmundson from the Capitals for a a third-rounder this year and a 2025 fifth.

Carolina raised some antennas by putting goaltender Antti Raanta, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forward Brendan Lemieux on waivers, moves that would clear significant salary cap space. Then the Hurricanes held out Michael Bunting from their game Thursday night for trade-related reasons, sparking buzz that they might be getting the top player available, Pittsburgh winger Jake Guentzel.

The deadline is 3 p.m. Friday.