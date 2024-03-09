🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Angelina Corridoni opened up the scoring for the Royals against Bloomsburg.

Holy Redeemer’s Bella Boylan (5) looks to score on a layup getting past Bloomsburg’s Cassie McGinley (23) late in the fourth quarter.

WILKES-BARRE — Three months ago, Holy Redeemer defeated Bloomsburg by 14 points.

The Royals tried to erase that memory in a rematch with Bloomsburg on Friday night in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A girls basketball playoffs.

“We all had it in the back of our heads,” Redeemer junior Megan Albrecht said, “but we knew this the state tournament and had to come out strong and be really secure with ourselves to get the win.”

Redeemer came out intense, forcing turnovers and building a 14-point lead a minute into the second quarter. Then the Royals held off one serious Bloomsburg rally for a 45-30 victory.

District 2 champion Redeemer (22-5) will play District 3 third seed York Catholic (19-7) in the second round on Tuesday at a time and site to be announced. York Catholic defeated District 12 champion Imhotep Charter 37-34.

District 3 third seed Bloomsburg finished 14-12.

Redeemer harassed Bloomsburg into nine first-quarter turnovers for a 12-1 lead. A rebound basket by senior Angelina Corridoni and a free throw by Albrecht made it 15-1 at 7:03 of the second quarter.

“We got a little comfortable with the lead,” Corridoni said. “That’s what usually happens a lot of time for us. But then we eventually realized like they’re not going to sit down for us and we had to come back. We finished it off.”

Redeemer wasn’t sharp offensively, perhaps a byproduct of a two-week layoff since the District 2 championship game. The Royals shot just 4-of-16 in the second quarter, leading to a 23-13 halftime lead but also giving Bloomsburg an opening it needed.

Behind leading scorer Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg moved within 31-25 with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter. Zentner had nine of her game-high 15 points in the middle quarters. Meanwhile, Redeemer went over three minutes without a field goal in the third quarter.

But turnovers haunted Bloomsburg all game — the Panthers finished with 33 of them — and would result at the comeback attempt fizzling out.

Right after Bloomsburg cut the deficit to six, Albrecht nailed a corner 3-pointer off a turnover. Another 3-pointer — this one by McKenzie Chimock with two minutes remaining — gave Redeemer a 43-30 lead. Brooke Kroptavich finished off the scoring with a layup off Bloomsburg’s 32nd turnover with a minute to play.

Albrecht and Corridoni finished with 13 points each. Albrecht also had a team-high eight rebounds while Corridoni and Bella Boylan had six each.

“Everybody knows their part,” Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said. “It always doesn’t show up in the stat book, but there are things that settle things down. The panic button was never really launched because we have such great leadership from our seniors Lucie (Racicky) and Angie.”

Lake-Lehman 50, Notre Dame GP 43 2OT

Lake-Lehman outscored District 1 champion Notre Dame Green Pond 8-1 in the second overtime as the Black Knights opened the PIAA Class 3A playoffs with a win.

District 2 third seed Lehman (18-10) will play in the second round against District 4 second seed Loyalsock (25-3). Loyalsock edged District 3 third seed Columbia 51-49 in its state opener.

Notre Dame finished its season at 22-5.

Lehman’s Ella Wilson scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the two overtime periods. Brenna Hunt added 11.

Notre Dame took a lead late in the fourth quarter, but Lehman battled back to tie the score 34-34 at the end of regulation.

Delcia Biscotto forced a second overtime with a 3-pointer with three seconds left. The basket was her only field goal of the game. Lehman made the state playoffs with a last-season shot against Western Wayne in the District 2 third-place game.

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Holy Redeemer 45, Bloomsburg 30

BLOOMSBURG (30) — Devine 0 2-2 2, Pistoia 2 2-2 6, Zentner 5 5-9 15, McGinley 1 0-0 3, Bower 1 0-0 2, Serrano 1 0-0 2, Hunter 0 0-0 0, Magill 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 9-13 30.

HOLY REDEEMER (45) — Albrecht 4 3-4 13, Boylan 3 0-3 6, Kroptavich 3 1-2 7, Racicky 0 0-0 0, Corridoni 5 1-2 13, Chimock 2 0-0 6, Parsons 0 0-4 0, Khoudary 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-15 45.

Bloomsburg`1`12`8`9 — 30

Holy Redeemer`12`11`8`14 — 45

Three-point goals — BL 1 (McGinley). HR 6 (Albrecht 2, Corridoni 2, Chimock 3).

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Lake-Lehman 50, Notre Dame GP 43 2OT

LAKE-LEHMAN (51) – Biscotto 1 1-2 4, Hunt 4 2-2 11, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Wilson 7 8-10 24, Jenkins 3 0-0 6, Morgan 0 0-2 0, Oliver 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 12-18 51.

NOTRE DAME GP (43) – E.Schweitzer 1 1-2 4, O.Schweitzer 5 7-8 21, Zambo 0 0-0 0, Howlett 0 0-0 0, Lessig 5 4-6 14, Campbell 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 14-20 43.

Lake-Lehman`9`8`10`7`8`8 – 50

Notre Dame GP`6`5`15`7`8`1 – 43

Three-point goals – LL 4 (Biscotto, Hunt, Wilson 2). ND 5 (E.Schweitzer, O.Schweitzer 4).