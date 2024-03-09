🔊 Listen to this

In the first of three consecutive games against one another, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins recorded a 3-2 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at PPL Center.

A late goal in the third period from Corey Andonovski snared the win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-19-7-1), which has yet to lose in regulation to Lehigh Valley this season (3-0-2-1).

A power-play goal from Austin Rueschhoff got the Penguins off and running just 4:28 into the game. Rueschhoff was the man on the spot to gather a rebound off the pads of Cal Petersen and give Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 1-0 lead.

A pair of tallies from Rhett Gardener in the second period gave propelled the Phantoms to a 2-1 lead. The first of Garnder’s goals came on a three-on-two rush for Lehigh Valley, and the second arrived on a two-man advantage power play.

Lukas Svejkovsky’s first goal of the season pulled things even, 2-2, at 2:18 of the third period.

With 2:08 remaining in regulation, Andonovski capped off a chippy third period and silenced the rowdy crowd in Allentown. Andonovski, hovering in the slot, redirected a perfect feed from Ryan Shea past an unsuspecting Petersen.

Joel Blomqvist turned away four great looks by Lehigh Valley after it pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, helping the Penguins lock down the one-goal win. Blomqvist ultimately finished with 27 saves, while Petersen turned away 18 of 21 shots from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins return to home ice for another tilt with the Phantoms on Saturday. Game time for the second match in this three-game set is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

TRADE DEADLINE

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton saw more contributors to the roster leave on Friday before the NHL trade deadline, notably veteran goalie Magnus Hellberg, who was traded to the Florida Panthers.

Coming back the other way was another goalie in Ludovic Waeber, who has played 15 AHL games this season for the Charlotte Checkers. In the meantime, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton signed Jaxon Castor to a tryout deal to serve as Blomqvist’s backup on Friday.

Forward Vasili Ponomaryov has also been assigned to the AHL roster after being acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton alum Jake Guentzel.