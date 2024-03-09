🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Like the rest of her Hazleton Area teammates, Friday night was Kaitlyn Bindas’ first appearance in the PIAA basketball playoffs.

She didn’t waste any time making an impression.

The freshman scored 20 of her 27 points in the first half and was a huge cog in a Cougar defense that shut down Pennsbury, dispatching the Falcons 63-48 in the first round of the Class 6A girls playoffs.

Bindas was a highlight reel all to herself in the first half, knocking down five three-pointers as Hazleton Area jumped out to a big lead early that Pennsbury couldn’t recover from.

“I felt great … that’s what I’ve been working for, I’m always shooting and working at that,” Bindas said. “To come out hot, it feels amazing.”

Sophia Shults added 17 points and freshman Sophia Benyo had 10 for Hazleton Area as they rolled through Pennsbury, the ninth-place team from District 1.

That District 1 ninth seed has knocked the District 2 champ from the field the last two years, but it was clear right from the jump that this year would be different.

Bindas had eight points in the first two minutes of the game, and the Cougars defense had Pennsbury looking shellshocked, forcing steal after steal and capitalizing on the other end.

It was 10-2 Hazleton before Pennsbury was forced to burn their first timeout with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

“I wanted a good start, and we got it,” Hazleton Area coach Joe Gavio said. “We hit them, and they kind of regrouped a little bit but our kids just made plays.”

The Falcons did regroup, and ended up having a decent night from deep with seven made threes. But the turnovers still kept popping up, and Hazleton Area made them pay on each one.

Pennsbury’s Sofia Vitucci led the team with 20 points, and had 15 of them in the first half before a defensive adjustment kept her quiet in the second half.

“We went to a box-and-one on Vitucci there because she was lighting us up,” Gavio said. “Kayla (Lagowy) did an unbelievable job on her.”

There was no such quieting down for Hazleton Area, with Benyo and Shults shouldering more of the scoring load down the stretch to keep the Cougars in a comfortable spot all the way to the whistle.

The Cougars led by as many as 21 in the final quarter before a couple late baskets cut the final lead down to 15, but 15 was more than enough to send Hazleton Area on their way to the next round of the playoffs.

It’ll be District 12’s Cardinal O’Hara waiting for the Cougars in the second round of the 6A playoffs, set for Tuesday at a time and place yet to be determined. O’Hara beat Upper Dublin in their first-round matchup on Friday to advance.

PIAA Class 6A Girls First Round

Hazleton Area 63, Pennsbury 48

PENNSBURY (48) — Panaro 0 0-0 0, Foote 2 0-0 5, Matthias 2 0-0 4, Sherman 1 0-0 3, Burns 1 0-0 2, Vitucci 6 6-8 20, Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, MacDonald 1 1-2 4, Hohman 3 2-2 10, Jordan 0 0-0 0, Haws 0 0-0 0, McKeever 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-12 48.

HAZLETON AREA (63) — Marolo 0 0-0 0, Benyo 4 2-2 10, Yost 0 0-0 0, Bindas 9 4-6 27, Williams 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 0-0 2, Reimold 3 0-0 7, S. Shults 7 0-0 17. Totals 24 6-8 63.

Pennsbury`11`13`10`14 — 48

Hazleton Area`19`20`10`14 — 63

Three-point goals — PENN 7 (Vitucci 2, Hohman 2, Foote, Sherman, MacDonald), HAZ 9 (Bindas 5, Shults 3, Reimold).