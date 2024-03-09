🔊 Listen to this

Two Wyoming Valley Conference wrestlers will wrestle in consolation semifinal matches Saturday with a chance to finish as high as third place at the PIAA Girls Wrestling Championships in Hershey.

Nanticoke Area’s Sierra Ripka and Lake-Lehman’s Alahna Morris are the only two WVC qualifiers still standing after the first two days of competition at the boys and girls state tournaments.

Ripka dropped a 4-0 decision to Bensalem’s Maya Krieger in the 170-pound semifinal bout.

All of Krieger’s scoring came in the second period, where she was awarded a point on a penalty, scored an escape and recorded a takedown.

Ripka now will wrestle Liberty’s Gracie Haflic.

Earlier in the day, Ripka scored a 5-1 decision over Big Spring’s Sarah Lynn in a quarterfinal bout.

Wrestling at 148 pounds, Morris scored a pair of pins to advance to the consolation semifinals. First she pinned Seneca Valley’s Hannah Hornick in 2:21 in a second-round consolation match before pinning Liberty’s Symarah Drey in 3:29 in a third-round consolation match.

She will face Sun Valley’s Jameson Strickland in the consolation semis.

At 118 pounds, Wyoming Valley West’s Isabell Seip’s tournament came to an end in a second-round consolation match. Seip dropped a 2-1 decision to Savannah Richards of Pottstown in a match that went four extra overtime periods.

Richards scored an escape in the second period, while Seip tied the match with an escape at the 1:34 mark of the third period. Neither wrestler could manage any points in the first three overtime periods before Richards won the match with an escape at the 24 second mark in the seventh period.

Also at 118 pounds, Crestwood’s Rachel Shoemaker scored a pin of Schuylkill Valley’s Addison Becht in 3:29 in a first-round consolation match. Her tournament ended with a 3-0 loss in a second-round consolation match to Saegertown’s Leah Sample.

Seip advanced to the second-round qualifier by winning her first match of the day, a 9-2 decision over Cleona O’Brien of Hempfield.

At 130 pounds, Hazleton Area’s Miah Molinaro was pinned by Woodland Hills’ Asia Fowler in 2:14 in a first-round consolation match.

At 148 pounds, the Spartan’s Brooke Long was pinned at 2:45 by Seneca Valley’s Hannah Hornick in a first-round consolation match. Long led the match 4-2 at the time of the pin on the strength of a reversal and a nearfall.

In the boys Class 3A competition, Dallas’ Lucas Tirpak, the lone WVC wrestler left competing, saw his tournament come to an end with a 6-2 loss to Downington West’s Jordan Barry.