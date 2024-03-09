Click here to subscribe today or Login.
The times and sites have been set for the five PIAA state basketball games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams.
Two teams will be in a doubleheader at Minersville High School while two more will be in a doubleheader at Bethlehem Liberty.
In Class 3A girls, District 2 champion Holy Redeemer will play District 3 third seed York Catholic at 6 p.m. at Minersville. In Class A boys, District 2 champion MMI Prep will face District 2 third seed High Point Baptist at 7:30 p.m.
The District 2 champion Hazleton Area girls will play District 12 second seed Cardinal O’Hara at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty. The District 2 runner-up Dallas boys will play District 1 champion Unionville at 7:30 p.m.
The District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman girls will play District 4 second seed Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. at Berwick High School.
All winners on Tuesday advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.
The District 2 third seed Dallas girls will play Wednesday against District 12 champion Archbishop Wood in the Class 5A second round. The site and time will be set Sunday afternoon.