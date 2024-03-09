🔊 Listen to this

The times and sites have been set for the five PIAA state basketball games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

Two teams will be in a doubleheader at Minersville High School while two more will be in a doubleheader at Bethlehem Liberty.

In Class 3A girls, District 2 champion Holy Redeemer will play District 3 third seed York Catholic at 6 p.m. at Minersville. In Class A boys, District 2 champion MMI Prep will face District 2 third seed High Point Baptist at 7:30 p.m.

The District 2 champion Hazleton Area girls will play District 12 second seed Cardinal O’Hara at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Liberty. The District 2 runner-up Dallas boys will play District 1 champion Unionville at 7:30 p.m.

The District 2 third seed Lake-Lehman girls will play District 4 second seed Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. at Berwick High School.

All winners on Tuesday advance to the quarterfinals on Friday.

The District 2 third seed Dallas girls will play Wednesday against District 12 champion Archbishop Wood in the Class 5A second round. The site and time will be set Sunday afternoon.