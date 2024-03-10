🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins found new ways to continue an old problem Saturday night.

A third-period collapse prevented the Penguins from completing a sweep while playing the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on back-to-back nights.

The Phantoms scored four straight goals in the game’s final 18 minutes for a 4-2 victory in the game between Atlantic Division rivals before a crowd of 7,303 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Lehigh Valley scored on a power play, short-handed breakaway, then two more close-range shots when the Penguins coughed up the puck deep in their own zone.

The game continued a trend for the Penguins this season when they play the same team on back-to-back nights.

The Penguins, who had already won Friday night in Allentown, seemed poised for a sweep when they carried a 1-0 lead into the third period and again when they embarked on a five-minute power play while in a 1-1 tie in the third period.

But, completing such sweeps have been difficult for the Penguins all season.

The team has won the opening game of back-to-back battles seven of the eight times. But, it has then gone 1-6 while trying to complete the sweep the next day.

Lehigh Valley scored the four goals on six third-period shots.

Samu Tuomala tied the game on a wrist shot through a screen 13 seconds into a power play early in the third period.

Lehigh Valley’s Garrett Wilson received a match penalty for a hit to the head 3:42 into the third period. The match penalty results in an ejection and a five-minute power play in which a team keeps its man-advantage even if it scores.

Instead of searching for multiple goals, the Penguins could not even manage multiple shots in the five minutes.

Matters got worse when Brendan Furry broke down the right side, then crossed over in front of goalie Joel Blomqvist to deposit the go-ahead, short-handed goal.

The Penguins still trailed just 2-1, but two frustrating goals followed.

The usually reliable defense – the Penguins entered the night fourth out of 15 Eastern Conference teams in goals allowed – fell apart.

Team captain and team plus-minus leader Taylor Fedun turned the puck over right next to Blomqvist, allowing an easy, unassisted goal by Adam Brooks, making it 3-1 with 8:27 remaining.

Lehigh Valley won the puck behind the Penguins net. Tuomala sent it in front for Evan Polei to score his only goal in 25 AHL games this season just 2:25 later.

The Penguins earned a penalty shot while on the power play with 5:13 left and Sam Poulin converted, but it was not enough for the team to mount a threat.

Referees ruled that goalie Parker Gahagen had thrown his stick at the puck, which results in a penalty shot.

The other goal came at 10:36 of the second period to open the scoring 15 seconds after a Penguins power play had ended.

Quick passes sent the puck from Vinnie Hinostroza to Ty Smith to Ryan Shea, who ripped a one-timer from the top of the right circle into the net to open the scoring.

NOTES

• The first period was scoreless despite a 14-7 shot advantage for Lehigh Valley.

• The Phantoms swept the three stars. Furry was first star, Gardner second and Gahagen was third after making 30 saves.

• The Penguins led in shots 14-6 in the third period and 32-29 for the game.

• The teams meet again Wednesday night at the arena.

• The Penguins (29-20-7-1) remain in third place in the Atlantic Division just one point in front of the fourth-place Hartford Wolf Pack. The Phantoms are seventh of eight teams at 24-23-5-2.