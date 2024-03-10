🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference will be bringing home two medals from this weekend’s PIAA Wrestling championships — both of them won in the first-ever Girls state tournament.

Nanticoke Area’s Sierra Ripka and Lake-Lehman’s Alahna Morris finished their seasons with fourth and sixth place finishes, respectively, on Saturday at Giant Center in Hershey.

Ripka advanced further than any other WVC wrestler this weekend, making it to Friday night’s semifinals at 170 pounds before dropping into the consolation bracket.

On Saturday, Ripka started her day with a win in the consolation semis, pinning York Suburban’s Anhela Imorhoa in 2:23 to reach the third-place match. There, she was defeated by Audrey Calgaro from Canon-McMillan to finish the weekend in fourth place.

Morris, the District 2 champ at 148 pounds, also started Saturday in the consolation semifinals. An 11-4 decision loss there dropped Morris into the fifth-place match, where she was pinned by Northwestern Lehigh’s Katie Brensinger.

Ripka and Morris were joined by Honesdale’s Saige Olver and Western Wayne’s Sara Shook as District 2’s four medalists in the inaugural Girls tournament.

The WVC would be shut out from the medal stand in the 2A and 3A tournaments, but the Lackawanna League managed to win six medals in the 3A competition, highlighted by the silver medal won by Caleb Marzolino, from Abington Heights.

Marzolino wrestled his way to the state championship match, but was pinned in the second period of the title match by Dillon Bechtold, from Owen J. Roberts High School.

Marzolino’s silver was one of three medals won by Abington Heights, who finished 10th in the team standings; Brian Heard took fifth place at 172 pounds, and Mason Whitney finished seventh at 121 pounds.

West Scranton’s Tyson Cook took fourth place at 121 pounds, and teammate Michael Turi finished in seventh at 133 pounds.

The final District 2 medal was won by Wallenpaupack’s Gunnar Myers, a sixth-place finisher at 160 pounds.