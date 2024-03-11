🔊 Listen to this

After spending 12 seasons exclusively with the Eagles, helping lead the team to a Super Bowl LII victory, Fletcher Cox is calling it a career.

The 33-year-old defensive tackle announced his retirement on social media on Sunday morning, thanking the franchise, its fans, his teammates, and family for their support throughout his four-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl career.

“After spending my career here, I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Cox wrote in a letter to Eagles fans. “I’ll never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field, or the roar of the crowd after making a big play. One of the proudest moments of my life was holding up that Lombardi Trophy at the Rocky steps while looking out into the sea of fans. It was breathtaking to realize what we were able to accomplish and how much it meant to so many.

“I gave everything I had to this team and to this city. I don’t know what’s next for me, but I do know that I’m forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization.”

The Eagles drafted Cox, a native of Yazoo City, Miss., with 12th overall pick in 2012 out of Mississippi State. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Cox became a fixture on the Eagles defense, posting a breakout year in 2014 when he racked up 61 tackles, four sacks, seven quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown in 16 games. Cox earned his first All-Pro nod that season.

In his retirement statement, Cox reminisced about the fan support throughout his career and especially during the 2017 Super Bowl run. In the championship game, Cox had a tackle and two quarterback hits as the Eagles beat the New England Patriots, 41-33.

“Growing up in Yazoo City, there aren’t many athletes who have a chance to compete at a professional level, let alone dream of becoming a World Champion,” Cox wrote. “I’m proud to represent my hometown, the State of Mississippi, and Mississippi State University, but Philly has been my home for the last 12 years and will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Cox continued to ascend coming off the Super Bowl LII victory in the 2017 season and hit a career high in single-season sacks in 2018 with 10½. That year, he earned his lone first-team All-Pro distinction and was also named to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, Cox returned to the team on a one-year deal and maintained a high level of performance. He played 58.9% of the defensive snaps in 15 games, which led all Eagles defensive tackles. Cox finished the year with five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 33 tackles (including three tackles for losses), one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.

In total, Cox played 188 regular-season games with the Eagles, which ranks second in franchise history behind longtime former teammate Brandon Graham, who has 195. Cox holds fifth place among the team’s all-time sacks leaders with 70, which is the most for a defensive tackle. Cox trails Reggie White (124, 1985-92), Trent Cole (85.5, 2005-14), Clyde Simmons (76, 1986-93) and Graham (73).

His six Pro Bowl appearances (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) are the most ever by an Eagles defensive tackle. In 2020, Cox was named to the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team as one of two defensive tackles (in addition to the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald) to post more than 45 sacks and at least 10 forced fumbles in that decade.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement that Cox built a “strong case” for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and that his impact on the franchise went beyond his stats.

“What made Fletcher truly special is that his influence extends even further behind the scenes,” Lurie said. “The six-time team captain was a key figure in establishing a championship culture in our building. As nasty as he was on the field, he was a master of his craft while also serving as a big brother and mentor to so many young players over the years.

“He had a tremendous amount of respect for the game of football and the legacy he would one day be leaving behind, and that was reflected in the way he set the standard every single day whether on the practice field or in the locker room. That standard will live on for many years thanks to his leadership and the respect he earned from everyone in the building.”