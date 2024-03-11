🔊 Listen to this

Georgetown head coach Darnell Haney checks on injured player Victoria Rivera during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East Conference tournament Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

Georgetown guard Kelsey Ransom (1) grabs a rebound against Creighton guard Lauren Jensen during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in the semifinals of the Big East Conference tournament Sunday in Uncasville, Conn.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kelsey Ransom scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Georgetown to a 55-46 upset of No. 21 Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals Sunday on what would have been coach Tasha Butts 42nd birthday.

Alex Cowan added 12 points for the Hoyas (22-10), who have won six games in a row to earn the program’s first trip to the conference championship game and strengthen their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The team learned after the game of the significance of the date. Butts, who was hired to coach the Hoyas in April died of breast cancer in October. They Hoyas have been led by interim coach Darnell Haney since then.

“What I know is true is how important and impactful Coach Tasha was for us in the spring and in our fall practices and how clear it was that our next step was just to get back in the gym and work as hard as we could in her honor,” said forward Graceann Bennett, who had eight points and 11 rebounds. “It’s how she started the program, the foundation that she set, and it became our responsibility to do it moving forward and do it out of love for her, for each other, and love and respect for the game.”

Morgan Maly had 14 points, but hit just five of her 15 shots for the No. 2 seed Bluejays (25-5), who saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Georgetown led by three points at halftime, then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter and never trailed in the second half.

Ariel Jenkins followed up a missed layup from Grace Bennet for a putback and a foul shot to give the Hoyas their first double-digit lead at 33-23 lead, and a 3-pointer from Cowen pushed the advantage to 13 and forced a Creighton timeout.

Creighton went scoreless for five minutes of the third quarter before a pair of free throws from McKayla Miller.

The Hoyas led by eight points, 41-33 heading into he fourth quarter and were able to keep the Bluejays at arms length over the final 10 minutes.

The Hoyas will face No. 9 and top-seeded UConn in Monday’s championship game. The Huskies beat Marquette 58-29 in Sunday’s other semifinal.

UCONN 58, MARQUETTE 29

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Injury-decimated UConn needed Paige Bueckers even more than usual on Sunday.

The Big East Player of the year came through, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead the No. 9 Huskies to a win over Marquette in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

Bueckers ended the third quarter with a long buzzer-beating 3-pointer. She dribbled across halfcourt, then behind her back, before making a move to her right and launching a contested deep 3-pointer from the wing. She ran to the bench and chest bumped guard KK Arnold as the team celebrated.

Her shot made it 47-29.

Freshman forward Ice Brady, making just her second start, added 10 points for the short-handed Huskies (28-5) who had just seven available players after losing star center Aaliyah Edwards to a facial injury after she was struck in the nose in the win over Providence on Saturday.

Injuries had already put five other players out for the season.

“It’s remarkable the way players like Paige can summon up what’s needed in any given game and then execute it,” coach Geno Auriemma said.

”She’s different, he added. “That’s it. She’s different.”

Liza Karlen had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Marquette (23-8), which made just 12 baskets on 54 shots (22%) and scored its last points with 4:49 left in the third quarter.

UConn never trailed in the game.

Bueckers took Edwards’ place for the opening tip, won it, flexed toward the bench and then hit a layup.

The Huskies opened the game on a 9-0 run, holding Marquette without a point for the first six minutes of the game. The Golden Eagles missed their first 11 shots.

“I thought we had open shots and just didn’t see it, and then when we got them, we weren’t able to make them,” Marquette coach Megan Duffy said.

The Huskies led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter and 31-20 at the break.

UConn extended that in the third period and Bueckers’ long 3-pointer as the quarter expired gave the Huskies a 47-29 lead and firm control of the game.

“From the opening tip … you just felt the hunger, the passion and the energy that we had,” Bueckers said. “It helped to get a strong start like that, but it continued throughout the whole entire game.”

Bueckers finished 11 of 16 from the floor. She also had four assists, four blocked shots and three steals. She left the game with three minutes left to a standing ovation.

ATLANTIC 10

RICHMOND 65, RHODE ISLAND 51

HENRICO, Va. — Maggie Doogan scored 18 points and Richmond added its first Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title to its first regular-season crown with a win over Rhode Island, sending the Spiders to their fourth NCAA Tournament.

Addie Budnik and Siobhan Ryan both added 14 points for Richmond (29-5), which last went to the NCAAs in 2005, getting an at-large bid after losing in the A-10 title game.

“The aura around our kids, (they) never said this but ‘I got ya coach,.’ Just unbelievable effort by them,” Richmond coach Aaron Roussell said. “Here we are. … It’s not just about this game, it’s not just about this weekend. It’s been a five-year build. I could not be prouder for all those guys, especially these seniors.”

Budnik had 12 points on four 3-pointers and the Spiders had seven 3s to race to a 35-19 halftime lead. After holding the sixth-seeded Rams to 3-of-15 shooting in the first quarter for a 14-7 lead, Richmond got 3s from Budnik and Doogan in an 8-0 start to the second quarter for a 22-7 lead.

Grace Townsend, who had 13 points, had a layup and Budnik a late 3 to close the first half.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

CHATTANOOGA 69, UNC GREENSBORO 60

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jada Quinn scored 18 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter to lead Chattanooga to its 20th Southern Conference Tournament championship and 17th NCAA Tournament berth with a win over UNC Greensboro.

The top-seeded Mocs (28-4) took the lead for good early in the second quarter but couldn’t put away the second-seeded Spartans (21-11), who handed Chattanooga its only loss in 18 conference games.

Both times UNCG got within a point in the third quarter, Guinn answered and then she took over in the fourth quarter. Guinn had a pair of three-point plays down the stretch and had a basket in isolation that all but clinched it with 39.2 seconds left. She added two free throws to close out the Mocs’ second straight championship.