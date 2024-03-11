🔊 Listen to this

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of an NHL game in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas, left, is upended next to Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (60) during the first period of an NHL game in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Palmieri reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his career, Bo Horvat extended his goal streak to three games, and the New York Islanders moved into a playoff position with their sixth straight win, a 6-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

The Islanders scored three times in the first period, including Palmieri on a breakaway 7:28 into the game. New York has outscored opponents 11-0 in the first 20 minutes during its winning streak.

It was the second time this season the Ducks have allowed at least three goals in the first period in two straight games.

The top line of Horvat, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal combined for six points as the Islanders moved into the Eastern Conference’s second and final wild card after being seven points back two weeks ago. Detroit and New York both have 74 points, but the Islanders have one game in hand.

Horvat and Nelson each had a goal and an assist while Brazal had two assists. Casey Cizikas, Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck also found the net for New York.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots to pick up his first win in net since Dec. 13, also against Anaheim.

Anaheim’s Alex Killorn extended his goal streak to four games during the second period. Lukas Dostal made 13 saves for the Ducks, who have dropped three of four and been outscored 12-3 in the last two.

Palmieri’s goal came two minutes after Cizikas opened the scoring. Palmieri got behind the Ducks’ defense, took a stretch pass from Mike Reilly and trickled in a backhand with a move to his right hand as Dostal was going the other way.

It is the first time the Long Island native has reached 20 goals since 2019-20, when he was with the New Jersey Devils.

Nelson’s wrist shot on the power play — his team-leading 29th goal — gave the Islanders three goals on their first seven shots.

Killorn’s wrist shot from the edge of the left faceoff circle 24 seconds into the second period made him the second player with a four-game goal streak in his first season with the Ducks. Bill Houlder did it during the franchise’s first season in 1993-94.

Horvat extended his streak 34 seconds into the third followed by Engvall’s breakaway seven minutes later.

WILD 4, PREDATORS 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota pulled its goaltender in overtime and Matt Boldy scored to lift the Wild to a victory over the Nashville Predators.

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated off 3:30 into OT, giving Minnesota a 4-on-3 advantage. Seconds later, Boldy got a pass from Mats Zuccarello and beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros for his 24th goal.

Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly scored a power-play goal with 2:02 remaining in regulation, helping the Predators avoid what would have been their first regulation loss since Feb. 15. Nashville is 10-0-2 in its last 12 games.

Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist for the Predators. Luke Evangelista also scored, and Saros made 29 stops.

Boldy also had two assists. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Ryan Hartman and Jonas Brodin also scored.

OILERS 4, PENGUINS 0

PITTSBURGH — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, sending Edmonton to the victory.

Darnell Nurse scored twice in the third period. Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game losing streak by shutting down the struggling Penguins.

Calvin Pickard made 41 saves for Edmonton. He left the game briefly near the end of the second period after Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust ran into him at the goalmouth. Pickard returned at the start of the third to finish his second shutout of the season.

Tristan Jarry stopped 38 shots for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have lost six of their past seven and were blanked in back-to-back home games for the first time since 2004.

HURRICANES 7, FLAMES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and two assists, powering Carolina to its third consecutive victory.

Jalen Chatfield, Seth Jarvis and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns and Jordan Martinook also scored, and Jordan Staal and Jesperi Kotkaniemi each had two assists.

Carolina scored four goals in the second period to open a 6-1 lead.

Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar made 33 saves.

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes.

BLACKHAWKS 7, COYOTES 4

CHICAGO — Colin Blackwell got his first career hat trick and Connor Bedard had two goals and an assist, leading the Blackhawks to the victory.

It was Chicago’s highest scoring game of the season. The last-place Blackhawks improved to 3-13-3 in their last 19 games, including a 5-2 win at the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Seth Jones had a career-high four assists for Chicago, and Ryan Donato had a goal and an assist. Tyler Johnson also scored.

Clayton Keller had two goals for Arizona, running his team-best total to 25 on the season. Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists against his first NHL team, and Dylan Guenther also scored.

The Coyotes lost for the third time in four games.