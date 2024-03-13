🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman’s Ella Wilson works the ball toward the basket as Loyalsock players pursue. Wilson finished with a team-high 11 points.

Lake-Lehman’s Ella Wilson tries the get between Loyalsock defenders Anna Luxenberger (12) and Jaekairah Harden in the first quarter.

Lake-Lehman’s Delcia Biscotto looks to pass as Loyalsock Township’s Izzy Dadzie guards in the first quarter.

SALEM TWP. — There was no magic like in the game that put Lake-Lehman into the state playoffs. Or like in the Black Knights’ first-round victory a few days earlier.

Loyalsock showed from the beginning Tuesday night it wouldn’t allow any.

Loyalsock built a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game and maintained it throughout in a 59-32 win over Lehman in a PIAA Class 3A girls basketball second-round game at the Berwick Middle School.

District 2 second seed Loyalsock (26-3) moved to the quarterfinals on Friday and will play District 2 champion Holy Redeemer (23-5) at a time and site to be announced.

District 2 third seed Lehman ended its season at 18-11.

“They are a very good team,” Lehman coach Charlie Lavan said. “They have everything you need to be an excellent basketball team. Speed, height, deadly shooters from the outside, can work an inside game, good defenders. They got it, no doubt.

“We didn’t play well, but I won’t take anything away from them. They are good.”

Lehman defeated Western Wayne on a last-season shot in the District 2 third-place game. The Black Knights then defeated Notre Dame Green Pond in double overtime to start the state tournament.

Everything changed Tuesday. Loyalsock scored the game’s first seven points and took a 14-3 lead at 5:03 of the first quarter. Inside player Alaina Dadzie dominated the paint, scoring 13 of her game-high 24 points while pulling down numerous rebounds.

“She was even better than I thought she was,” Lavan said. “Even when she misses, you have a nanosecond to box her out.”

Lehman finished off the first quarter with baskets from Molly Jenkins and Brenna Hunt, trimming the deficit to 22-9. Loyalsock let the door ajar for the Black Knights to make a bigger dent to start the second quarter as the Lancers failed to score for over two minutes.

The problem was neither did Lehman during that span. Once Loyalsock regrouped, it went on a 12-0 run. Lehman didn’t score until the 1:04 mark as Loyalsock took a 34-13 lead at halftime.

Turnovers and rebounding were also issues for Lehman in the first half. Loyalsock’s defense forced 11 turnovers in the second quarter. The Lancers’ rebounding limited the Black Knights to one shot on many occasions.

“From opening day, we practice (the press) every day,” Loyalsock coach Curtis Jacobson said. “There are a lot of teams that don’t practice pressing every day because they try to rest. But when it’s part of your culture, you got to just do it whether it’s 10 minutes or 20 minutes.”

The defensive pressure also brought about the 30-point mercy rule in the third quarter as an 8-0 run featured three fastbreak layups for Loyalsock, resulting in a 55-25 lead. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock for the most part.

Ella Wilson led Lehman with 11 points. Brenna Hunt had seven.

PIAA Class 3A Second Round

Loyalsock 59, Lake-Lehman 32

LAKE-LEHMAN (32) — Biscotto 1 0-0 3, Hunt 3 1-2 7, Wilson 4 2-3 11, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Oliver 1 0-0 2, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Corcoran 0 0-0 0, Chipego 0 0-0 0, Decesaris 0 3-4 3, Breslford 0 0-0 0, James 0 0-0 0, Hynick 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-9 32.

LOYALSOCK (59) — Ellis 0 0-0 0, Kriebel 7 1-1 17, Kennedy 1 0-0 2, I.Dadzie 1 4-6 6, A.Dadzie 11 2-3 24, A.Luxenberger 1 0-0 2, Harden 3 0-0 6, Melito 0 0-0 0, M.Luxenberger 0 0-0 0, Wertz 1 0-0 2, Sewell 0 0-0 0, Zajack 0 0-0 0, Bastian 0 0-0 0, Barowy 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-10 59.

Lake-Lehman`9`4`15`4 — 32

Loyalsock`22`12`23`2 — 59

Three-point goals — LL 3 (Biscotto, Wilson). LOY 2 (Kriebel).