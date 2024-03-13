🔊 Listen to this

MINERSVILLE — Much like the team has tried to do all season, Holy Redeemer made sure to get everybody involved on the offensive end on Tuesday.

York Catholic had no answers, and the Royals punched their ticket to the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals in loud fashion.

Four Redeemer players scored in double figures, and six had at least eight points as the Royals steamrolled through District 3’s York Catholic 73-41 in the Class 3A second round at Minersville High School.

The Royals were a finely-tuned machine, moving the ball with precision and grinding York into dust in every face of the game, on each end of the floor and on the scoreboard.

“The girls did just incredible, they followed the gameplan,” said Redeemer head coach John Jezorwski. “When our girls play together as a team, we’re going to be very hard to beat.”

Tuesday’s game highlighted Jezorwski’s point to a tee: Redeemer’s ball movement was too much for York Catholic to keep up with, and the Fighting Irish were stymied on the other end by an active Royal defense that controlled the boards and forced a ton of steals.

In a game where everyone had their moments, McKenzie Chimock rose above: coming off the bench, Chimock led all scorers with 15 points, knocked down three triples and played a huge hand in locking down York’s three-point shooters.

“I try to work with my teammates, we move the ball around and try to work together … All in all, it was just a really good game,” Chimock said.

Bella Boylan added 13 for the Royals, freshman Gillian Parsons had 10 off the bench and Lucie Racicky chipped in 10 despite dealing with some foul trouble.

The trio of Parsons, Racicky and Angelina Corridoni took away any chance York Catholic had of scoring out of the post, and Parsons in particular was a constant presence on the offensive glass, not only creating second chances for herself but also for her teammates that were cashed in on more often than not.

The Royals took control of this one early, leading 19-2 at one point in the first quarter before York managed to find a little bit of success shooting the ball.

York’s gameplan was to set screens and work for open three-point looks for their shooters, but the Royals didn’t allow any daylight. The Fighting Irish did knock down five three-pointers, but that was part of just 13 made field goals altogether.

The Redeemer lead was 12 after one, 18 at the half and 26 after three quarters, with Boylan saving her best work of the night for the third quarter with 10 points and a handful of steals to keep the game firmly out of reach.

“I got into foul trouble early so I sat a little bit in the first half. … We were doing really well but we started giving up some easy buckets and kind of relaxed,” Boylan said. “When the third quarter came, I knew I had to start doing my part.”

Holy Redeemer will advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round, where the Royals will take on District 4 runner-up Loyalsock Township, which defeated Lake-Lehman on Tuesday. The time and site for that quarterfinal contest has yet to be announced as of Tuesday night.

PIAA Class 3A Girls Basketball Second Round

Holy Redeemer 73, York Catholic 41

HOLY REDEEMER (73) — Albrecht 3 2-3 8, Boylan 6 1-1 13, Kroptavich 3 3-3 9, Racicky 5 0-0 10, Corridoni 2 0-0 4, Chimock 6 0-0 15, Parsons 5 0-1 11, Lombardi 0 0-0 0, Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0, Khoudary 0 0-0 0, Quinn 0 0-0 0, Gilchrist 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 6-8 73.

YORK CATHOLIC (41) — Shue 2 0-0 6, Bullen 3 2-2 8, Smith 3 1-3 9, Reed 1 2-2 4, O’Brien 0 4-4 4, Brown 3 1-2 7, Perry 0 0-0 0, Potter 0 0-0 0, McKeague 1 0-0 3, Zimliki 0 0-0 0, Oathout 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 10-15 41.

Holy Redeemer`26`16`18`13 — 73

York Catholic`14`10`10`7 — 41

Three-point goals — HR 5 (Chimock 3, Parsons, Gilchrist); YOR 5 (Shue 2, Smith 2, McKeague).