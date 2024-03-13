🔊 Listen to this

BETHLEHEM — Joe Gavio says his Hazleton Area team will be back.

The Cougars gave plenty of examples of why Gavio could make such an assertion over the final 3½ quarters of Tuesday night’s 55-46 PIAA Class 6A girls basketball second-round playoff loss to Cardinal O’Hara at Liberty High School.

Facing a team with a considerable experience advantage – both in general and in terms of state tournament play – the Cougars were essentially on even terms after a ragged start over the first 2:49.

“I was proud of our kids and how hard they played,” Gavio said.

Hazleton Area is used to disrupting opponents with its full-court pressure defense.

But, Tuesday it was the Cougars who had trouble getting the ball up the floor in the opening moments.

Six turnovers in less than three minutes to begin the game put Hazleton Area in a hole from which it could never quite crawl out.

Cardinal O’Hara, which won state titles in 2021 and 2022, jumped to a 9-1 lead in the first 2:49 with the last six points coming directly off of turnovers.

“We had a rough start,” Gavio said.

Hazleton Area never caught up to move in front again after its only lead of 1-0, but it did get within two in each of the last three quarters.

A Cougars team that started two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior went toe-to-toe with a seasoned squad of three senior starters and two NCAA Division I commits with another player likely to end up there.

“They won two state championships with that senior group,” Gavio said. “They’re really good. I liked the way we came back. … We were right there.

“I liked the way our kids grew up. That’s a damn good team.”

The Cougars made things interesting despite a 20-9 discrepancy in turnovers. They first got close by causing problems with their press, but in general the Cardinal O’Hara backcourt was too polished for Hazleton Area to get its usual allotment of easy baskets off steals.

Instead, they had to work for shots offensively, which they did well enough to place three scorers in double figures.

Freshman Kaitlyn Bindas led the way with 12 points. Alexis Reimold added 11 points, three assists and three steals. Sophia Shults had 10 to go along with six rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists.

Sophia Benyo, another freshman, was the game’s leading rebounder with 11.

Junior Molly Rullo, an early verbal commit to Drexel, led Archbishop Ryan with 17 points. She had 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, in a 4:23 stretch of the fourth quarter after Kayla Lagowy’s layup pulled Hazleton Area within two for the last time, 39-37.

La Salle commit Joanie Quinn had 10 points in the last 6:44 of the half and 13 total to go along with three steals. Carly Coleman also scored 13 points.