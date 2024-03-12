🔊 Listen to this

A massive game for Brendon Brobst and a lockdown defensive performance carried MMI Prep to victory in the PIAA Class A boys basketball playoffs, as the Preppers came from behind to beat High Point Baptist 39-35 on Tuesday night at Minersville High School.

The senior scored 23 of MMI’s 39 points, including five of a total nine points scored by the Preppers in the final quarter of the game. Brobst also had the lone three-pointer of the game for MMI, but opted to do most of his scoring in the paint on his way to leading all scorers.

The Preppers led by two points at the half of a tight, low-scoring game, but High Point Baptist outscored MMI 16-11 in the third quarter to take a 33-30 lead into the final eight minutes.

The District 3 third seed managed just two points in the fourth quarter, as MMI put the clamps down and did just enough scoring of their own to take the lead and win the game.

Ryan Sones added nine points and Nick Pantages had six for the Preppers, with Pantages chipping in four points in the fourth quarter to help the Preppers’ cause.

High Point Baptist was led by Nick Harris, who had 13 points.

MMI Prep will advance to the Class A quarterfinals set for Friday. The Preppers will take on District 3 champion Linville Hill, who defeated Bethlehem Christian 83-57 in their second-round matchup on Tuesday.

PIAA Class A Boys Basketball Second Round

MMI Prep 39, High Point Baptist 35

MMI PREP (39) — Lispi 0 0-0 0, Pantages 3 0-4 6, Floryshak 0 1-2 1, Sones 3 3-4 9, Brobst 10 2-5 23, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Hosier 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-15 39.

HIGH POINT BAPTIST (35) — Torres 0 0-0 0, R. Wodicka 1 0-0 3, Harris 5 2-3 13, May 2 0-0 4, Seifert 3 3-5 9, Rohrer 3 0-0 6.

MMI Prep`9`10`11`9 — 39

High Point`9`8`16`2 — 35

Three-point goals — MMI 1 (Brobst), HPB 2 (R. Wodicka, Harris).