The times and sites were set for Friday’s PIAA basketball state quarterfinals games involving the Holy Redeemer girls and MMI Prep boys.

District 2 champion Holy Redeemer (23-5) will play District 4 second seed Loyalsock (26-3) at 7:30 p.m. at Hazleton Area High School in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

District 2 champion and D2/11 subregional second seed MMI Prep (16-10) will face District 3 champion Linville Hill (22-1) at 6 p.m. at Martz Hall in Pottsville in a Class A quarterfinal.

Both games are parts of doubleheaders.

District 4 champ Muncy and District 11 champ Minersville will play in a Class 2A girls quarterfinal at 6 p.m. prior to Redeemer vs. Loyalsock. The MMI Prep vs. Linville Hill game will be followed by a Class 3A girls quarterfinal between District 4 champion Hughesville and District 3 champion Lancaster Catholic.

Two Lackawanna League boys teams will be in a doubleheader at Bethlehem Liberty High School on Friday. District 2 champion Abington Heights (26-0) will play District 12 champion Imhotep Charter (26-3) at 6 p.m. in a Class 5A quarterfinal. District 2 champion Scranton Prep (18-9) faces District 12 champ Neumann-Goretti (24-3) at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 4A quarterfinal.