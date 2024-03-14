🔊 Listen to this

It was an inauspicious start to the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships for the Wyoming Valley Conference, as its Class 3A competitors in the first day’s events were eliminated from championship contention in the preliminary rounds.

Wednesday marked the first of four days of championship action at Bucknell University, with several WVC swimmers looking to make their mark after winning District 2 gold two weeks ago.

The Class 3A competition began Wednesday and will wrap on Thursday, before the Class 2A championships take place on Friday and Saturday.

The Tunkhannock girls 200 medley relay team finished in 29th place in the preliminary round, missing the cut for the championship heat.

The Tigers also had individual representation on Wednesday, with Samantha Roerig swimming the 50 freestyle. The senior finished 32nd in her preliminary round.

Berwick’s Madelyn Frey, a three-time District 2 champ and state qualifier in the 200 IM, finished 29th in her prelims on Wednesday.

Frey will be back in the pool on Thursday to swim in the preliminary round for the 100 breaststroke.

On the boys’ side of the championships, the WVC was shut out in the District 2/4 subregional championships and had no state qualifiers in the swimming competition. Abington Heights did have diver qualify Ethan Horutz for the state diving championships, and he brought home a medal for his efforts.

Horutz took seventh place in Wednesday’s 3A boys diving finals.