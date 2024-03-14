🔊 Listen to this

Joel Blomqvist locked down his first AHL shutout as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (30-20-7-1) took on their turnpike rival for the third-straight game and took back third place in the Atlantic Division thanks to Blomqvist’s 23-save clean sheet. Jagger Joshua led the team’s offense with his first career two-goal game.

Joshua started the scoring by banging in a rebound nine minutes into the first period.

The Penguins were dealt three penalty kills in the first period, including a five-on-three man advantage. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fended off all three of those opportunities to keep their 1-0 lead intact.

Joshua struck again at 15:18 of the second stanza to put the Penguins ahead by two. Corey Andonovski stared down a big hit in front of the Phantoms bench, but delivered a breakout pass to Joona Koppanen before the impact to create a two-on-one rush. Koppanen touched the puck to Joshua, who rocketed a wrister bar-down for his second goal of the night.

Lehigh Valley brought a heavy press during a third-period penalty kill and generated numerous point-blank chances. Blomqvist was prepared for the barrage, keeping his team ahead by two.

Eventually, Dmitri Samorukov secured the victory with an empty-net goal launched from the Penguins’ goal line.

Phantoms goalie Cal Petersen took the loss with 29 saves on 31 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is the first of back-to-back visits to the Cleveland Monsters, starting on Sunday, Mar. 17. Game time for the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Penguins’ next home game is also their annual Star Wars Night against the Utica Comets. Star Wars Night is Saturday, March 23 with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena.