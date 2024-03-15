🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA Class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships drew to a close after Thursday’s second day of competition at Bucknell University, with two Wyoming Valley Conference athletes taking a second crack at winning a state medal.

Both Tunkhannock’s Noelle Alguire and Berwick’s Madelyn Frey returned to competition after swimming in Wednesday’s preliminaries; Alguire swam a leg on Tunkhannock’s 200 medley relay team while Frey swam the 200 IM.

Alguire also participated in Thursday’s girls diving competition, where she took 23rd place with a score of 125.35, unable to advance past the preliminary round. The gold medal was won by Avery Hillier, from Conestoga High School, with a score of 478.40.

Frey met a similar fate in the preliminary round of the 100 breaststroke, where she was unable to qualify for the finals. The Berwick senior clocked in with a time of 1:08.30, landing her in 29th place.

The rest of the competitors from the District 2/4 subregional were also eliminated from their races before reaching the finals.

Williamsport’s Evan Summers had the best individual performance of the day with a 17th-place finish in the boys 100 breaststroke, while fellow Millionaire swimmer Kendall Cohick took 24th place in the girls 100 backstroke.

State swimming continues Friday and Saturday at Bucknell with the Class 2A competition.