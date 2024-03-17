🔊 Listen to this

At halftime of their ABA East Region playoff game, the Wyoming Valley Clutch were in control, leading the Tri-State Blazers by 21 points.

By the end of the third quarter, they were on the right side of a bona fide beatdown.

The Clutch outscored their opponents 60-14 in the third quarter, running their lead well out of reach on their way to a 172-101 rout of the Blazers on Saturday night at the Wilkes-Barre Catholic Youth Center.

The blueprint that led the Clutch to a 14-2 regular-season record and a top seed in the East Region’s Red Division has been to move the ball, everybody getting their chance to score.

Saturday’s game was perfect proof of that system: the Clutch had eight scorers in double figures and four with 20 or more points.

“What we have that’s different than a lot of the ABA teams is, I have 12 guys,” Clutch coach Jerry Rickrode said. “We don’t win just with five, we win with 12. … It was a good explosion tonight.”

The Clutch entered the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, and stayed hot all night in this one, running out to an early lead and pouring it on from there.

A huge component of the Clutch’s offensive success was the second and third chances generated from the offensive glass, which allowed for kick outs to open three-point shooters, of which the Clutch have an endless supply.

Jamie Calloway, the team’s leading scorer all year, had a game-high 33 points. He was lethal from deep, scoring all but one of his baskets from beyond the arc.

“I practice these things all the time, even when the game’s not going on, so it’s kind of second nature for me,” Calloway said. “We have a good team that moves the ball. … It was pretty easy to knock them down, I just had to move and be in the right spots.”

Larry Anderscavage had 27 points, including 16 in the Clutch’s monster third quarter. Logan Bailey had 25, and owner/player Dave Jannuzzi had 24 to round out the top scorers.

The Blazers were led by a 27-point night from Justin Fagan, who was named All-ABA East Region Honorable Mention at the end of the regular season. Fagan was hampered by foul trouble in the second half, however; 20 of his points came in the first half, and the Blazers’ offense had trouble finding any sort of rhythm with him spending most of the half sidelined.

Jordan Warner added 21 points for the Blazers.

The Clutch will be back at the CYC next Saturday night for the finals of the East Region Red Division playoffs, facing off against the winner of the division’s other playoff game on Saturday, between the Central PA Kings and the Philly Thunder.