It is fitting that University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark made history by setting a new record for career scoring in major college basketball in March, designated by the Library of Congress and other national organizations as National Women’s Month, a time to commemorate and celebrate the vital role of women in American history.

Fans are certainly appreciating Clark’s historical performance. Fox Sports reported 3.39 million viewers watched last week’s record-breaking game, the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game since 1999. Viewership peaked at 4.42 million around the time many believed she would be approaching the record.

The two men’s NBA games televised that same day, Celtics-Warriors and Sixers-Mavs attracted viewing audiences of three million and 1.7 million respectively. So, definitely score one for Clark and the ladies.

Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week an incredible 11 times this season, and in a win over Ohio State she registered her 19th game with more than 35 points, five assists, and five rebounds. That’s best in women’s NCAA basketball since the 2009-2010 season.

The Big Ten Conference unanimously named Clark its Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. No surprise there, as she leads the nation with 30 games scoring 20 points or more and is the only player this year with more than 900 points, 250 assists, and 175 rebounds.

She will most assuredly be the number one pick in the upcoming WNBA draft.

Clark’s detractors say she has never won a collegiate championship and the only reason she surpassed the legendary Pete Maravich in career scoring is because she played four seasons in college with a three-point line while Maravich played three seasons with no three-point line. Freshmen were not eligible to play during Pete’s collegiate years.

Comparisons between the two great players are inevitable, but wouldn’t it be better to simply appreciate what Clark and Maravich each accomplished without today’s seemingly endless need to not only have an opinion, but to always be compelled to share it with the world? Especially when it is negative.

There are many variables related to record-setters, so it is senseless to compare such apples and oranges. Players, coaches, rules, equipment, training methods, schedules, and other factors change. Let’s simply appreciate what we are fortunate to witness without being negative. As many record holders in various sports have reminded us, “records are made to be broken.”

It was a pleasure to watch the entertaining and flamboyant “Pistol Pete” Maravich during his playing days at LSU (1967/68 to 1969/70) and then in the NBA (1970 -1980). It is a pleasure now to see Clark elevate women’s college basketball to new heights. Can you believe tickets to a women’s basketball game in Iowa are such a hot commodity? That’s thanks to Clark and – as she consistently points out – her coaches and teammates.

That alone is a good lesson about teamwork and humility everyone should learn.

We also owe Clark a debt of gratitude for reminding everyone of Maravich, shining the spotlight on him again, and introducing him to a new generation.

Pete was born to be a basketball player. His dad “Press” Maravich was a former professional basketball player and then became a coach, so Pete benefited from learning the intricacies of the game at a young age. Pete spent hours upon hours practicing dribbling, shooting, ball control drills, faking out opponents, and other fundamentals, while his father kept a close watch to make sure Pete maintained his focus.

Press Maravich was hired to coach at LSU just about the time Pete was choosing a college, and that’s where Pete decided to play. Ineligible to play with the varsity because of a then NCAA No-Freshmen rule, Pete scored 741 points for LSU’s freshmen team. He made a bigger name for himself over the next three years, often scoring from long range – baskets that then counted for just two points – or weaving his way through the defense with his advanced ball handling ability.

Maravich excelled as a player and entertainer, and was a three-time NCAA season scoring leader, three-time Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, three-time consensus first-team All American, National College Player of the Year, two-time United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Player of the Year, and the NCAA Division One Men’s All-Time Scoring Leader. LSU retired his jersey number 23 in honor of his accomplishments.

Pete’s long list of accolades continued while he played professionally for the Atlanta Hawks (1970-74), New Orleans/Utah Jazz (1974-80) and Boston Celtics (1980). He was a five-time NBA All Star, named twice to the All-NBA First Team and twice to the All-NBA Second Team, NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1971, NBA Scoring Champion in 1977, and a member of the NBA 50th Anniversary and 75th Anniversary Teams.

His jersey number 44 was retired by the Atlanta Hawks, and number 7 retired by both the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. Pete retired with 15,948 points (24.2 points per game), 2,747 rebounds (4.2 rebounds per game playing as a shooting guard), and 3,562 assists (5.4 assists per game). He was named to the College Basketball Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and among the Top 75 greatest players in NBA history.

Sadly, Pete Maravich passed away at age 40 in 1988 from a rare congenital coronary defect. The left coronary artery was missing, and his right coronary artery was forced to work harder to compensate. Given this defect, his athletic career was all the more incredible.

Pete’s last words, seconds before he died, were reported as, “I feel great.”

Let’s all appreciate the greatness of these two legends. Caitlin Clark and Pete Maravich deserve no less.

David Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of A Good Cup of Coffee…Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.