🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia University baseball team swept a doubleheader from Arcadia Sunday at Tambur Field to take the MAC Freedom opening series.

The Cougars came-from-behind to win both games, 12-4, 10-6.

In game one, Brock Bollinger and Joe Comins both had two hits and three RBI while Garrett McIlhenney, Brooks Kanwisher, Gabe Bunn and Owen Cordner all had two hits.

Steve Rinda tossed a five-hitter to earn the complete-game win.

Down 2-0, Bunn led off the bottom of the third with a single up the middle and came all the away around on Cordner’s double to left. McIlhenney singled and Jack Regenye walked to load the bases. Bollinger singled to left to give the Cougars a 3-2 lead. Regenye came home on a failed pick-off attempt and Comins doubled in a run to make it 5-2. Maryniak singled through the right side to give MU a 6-2 advantage.

The Cougars picked up where they left off in their next at bat.

Cordner and McIlhenney singled and Regenye reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Bollinger drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Sanfilippo reached via hit by pitch to re-load the bases. Comins doubled in a pair of runs to make it 11-2. Kanwisher and Bunn both singled to right field with Bunn driving MU’s final run.

In game two, Maryniak worked six innings to earn the win and helped his own cause with two homers and four RBI. Bryan Henry worked the final three innings to get the save.

Brooks Kanwisher had three hits and Joe Comins added two hits and Owen Cordner drove in two runs.

After Arcadia took a 3-0 lead in the top of fourth, the Cougars answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame. Sanfilippo looped a soft liner to left for MU’s first hit of the game and Comins blooped a single to left before Maryniak drilled three-run opposite-field homer to right center. Karnwisher doubled to the wall in left and scored on Cordner’s single to left to give MU a 4-3 lead. Cordner eventually scored thanks to a pair of infield errors to make it 5-3.

Maryniak led off the fifth with a solo homer to left center. Kanwisher singled up the middle and went to third on Bunn’s hit-and-run single through the right side. Cordner drove in a run on a sac fly and Bunn came home on McIlhenney’s bunt single.

Wilkes 10, Drew 7

Zach Luksic sparked the offense with a three-run homer in the first inning and Wilton Abreu enjoyed another strong outing on the mound to record his fifth win as the Colonels defeated visiting Drew University.

Wilkes took the series 2-1 after the teams split the doubleheader Saturday. The Colonels improved to 11-2 overall and 2-1 in Landmark play while Drew fell to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in league games.

Wilkes looks to continue its hot start to Landmark play on Tuesday with a road test at the University of Scranton. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

King’s 7, Carnegie Mellon 6

King’s 8, Manhattanville 6

King’s College won a pair of games Sunday in the second day of Salisbury’s Margie Knight Softball Tournament, defeating Carnegie Mellon in the first game of the day and Manhattanville in the second.

Paige Bergan drove in the game winning run in the opener with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. She went 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.

Maura Furst picked up the win in relief, going 1.2 innings while allowing two runs on three hits. She struck out two and walked one.

In the second game of the day, Jessica Perella led the Monarchs offensive, going 3 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs. Madison Badali went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored for King’s.

Emily Novicky picked up the complete game victory, going eight innings and allowing six runs, three earned, on eight hits. She struck out two and walked two.