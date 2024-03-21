🔊 Listen to this

Teddy Kraus threw a complete-game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts as Wyoming Seminary defeated Susquehanna 1-0 Thursday in a non-conference baseball game.

Alex Aiello drove in Ben Fenster in the second inning for the game’s only run. The Blue Knights finished with four hits. Fenster, Leo Nockley and Hayden Vought also had singles. Aiello also swiped three bases.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 17, Delaware Valley 3

Jackie Gallagher and Gia Caporuscio each scored five goals as Crestwood defeated Delaware Valley.

Gallagher also had five assists while Caporuscio added one. Ella Novelli scored four times and had an assist. Hannah Ziegler had two goals and an assist.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dallas 3, Western Wayne 0

Dallas swept the Wildcats 25-13, 25-21, 25-22.

Cameron Faux had 10 kills, eight service points, two aces, six digs a block and an assist for Dallas. Chris Miller had four kills, four service points, an ace and five digs.

Carter Brunn (9 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks), Jayden Ho (10 service points, 6 digs) and Mason Rinehimer (7 service points, 2 digs) also contributed to the victory.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wyoming Seminary 1, Susquehanna 0

Susquehanna`AB`R`H`BI

Rockwell lf`3`0`0`0

Marcy ss`2`0`0`0

Bishop`0`0`0`0

Rooney p-c`2`0`0`0

Callender 3b`3`0`1`0

Hennessey 2b`3`0`0`0

Stone c-p`3`0`0`0

Overbaugh 1b`3`0`1`0

Oropallo cf`3`0`0`0

Maby rf`1`0`0`0

Norton rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`2`0

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan cf`2`0`0`0

Nockley ss`3`0`1`0

Vodzak c`3`0`0`0

Evan 3b`2`0`0`0

Vought`2`0`1`0

Aponick 1b`2`0`0`0

Fenster 2b`3`1`1`0

Kraus p`2`0`0`0

Aiello lf`1`0`1`1

Totals`20`1`4`1

Susquehanna`000`000`0 — 0

Wyo. Seminary`010`000`x — 1

Susquehanna`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roooney (L)`4`3`1`1`2`4

Stone`2`1`0`0`1`2

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus (W)`7`2`0`0`2`14