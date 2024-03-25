🔊 Listen to this

The New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe completes a double play by throwing to first base after tagging out the Diablos Rojos’ Franklin Barreto during an exhibition game at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City on Sunday.

The Diablos Rojos’ Robinson Cano, left, tags out the New York Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera during an exhibition game at Alfredo Harp Helu Stadium in Mexico City on Sunday.

MEXICO CITY — Trevor Bauer worked three scoreless innings against the Yankees on Sunday for the Diablos Rojos of Mexico City, who beat New York 4-3 in the first of two exhibition games.

Bauer made his first start for Diablos Rojos, who recently signed him for five games. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two.

“My command was a little bit off. I would have liked not to walk two people,” Bauer said. “It was my first time pitching at this altitude, so the ball is moving a little bit differently. But it was a good day. The fans were incredible.”

The 33-year-old right-hander is trying to return to the major leagues after serving a suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy after a San Diego woman said he beat and sexually abused her, an accusation the pitcher denied.

“I thought his stuff looked good to me. Obviously, he’s got great stuff. I thought we were putting up pretty good at-bats against him, we couldn’t break through against him,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Bauer arrived in Mexico City on Thursday. He said he wanted to face the Yankees in his first outing for the Diablos Rojos.

“It was definitively part of the decision (to come to Mexico). I thought it’d be fun to pitch against the Yankees and make some content to entertain the fans,” Bauer said. “I want to play baseball. I have fun doing it and there’s a lot of things about this organization that are very good.”

Former Yankee Robinson Canó went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Diablos Rojos. The 41-year-old Canó, playing Mexican League for the first time in his career, went deep in the fourth inning against Yankees starter Tanner Tully.

Canó played 17 seasons in the majors, nine with the Yankees, winning the World Series with New York in 2009. He signed with the Diablos Rojos earlier this month.

“All I want is to win. I’m not concerned about personal statistics,” Canó said. “It felt good to hit the homer because of the fans, they gave you an extra energy. As a player I like to play in big moments and to play for something.”

Japhet Amador and Aristides Aquino had RBI grounders in the sixth inning to score Canó and José Rondón, respectively.

Reliever Conner Menez, who played four seasons in the majors, worked a scoreless fourth inning for the victory.

Tully, who spent the majority of the 2023 season in Triple-A, took the loss, allowing his only run in 4 1/3 innings on Canó’s homer. Jonathan Loáisiga gave up two runs and three hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Pinch-hitter Carlos Narváez had a two-run double and Cole Gabrielson added an RBI double in the ninth inning for the Yankees, who traveled to Mexico without any members of their projected starting rotation and with Giancarlo Stanton among the few regular players in their lineup.

Stanton went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

The Yankees played in Mexico for the first time since 1968 when they played four exhibition games, two against the Diablos Rojos and two against the Tigres.

“Every time you have the opportunity to bring the uniform back and compete in another country, it’s always a very special moment. You learn a lot about Mexico City, the Diablos team, the history they have, the organization,” Boone said.

STANTON DEBUTS IN MEXICO

Stanton appreciated the opportunity to play in Mexico City for the first time in his career. He said Omar Minaya, a Yankees senior adviser, talked with him about it and he agreed to make the trip.

“I think it’s important for Mexico City, it’s fun for baseball. It’s a great meshing, the two leagues together and countries,” Stanton said.

He said he visited the city two years ago as a tourist.

“I saw the pyramids, I went to some great restaurants and got the Mexican flavor that I love,” said Stanton, who grew up in Los Angeles. “I heard great things (from Mexico) and I wanted to experience for myself. And now ultimately, look where I’m playing.”

VERDUGO STAYS HOME

Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo said two weeks ago that he was looking forward to playing in Mexico, where his father was born. But he did not make the trip because of family reasons, Boone said.

“Verdugo was really excited, but his girlfriend is pregnant, and their child is due in a few weeks, and she had to go into the hospital,” Boone said. “I know he is upset that he could not be here, but he needed to be there in case the baby comes.”

The 27-year-old Verdugo, who played for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, was acquired from the Boston Red Sox last December.