Indiana State’s Ryan Conwell (3) celebrates his 3-point shot during a second-round NCAA game in the NIT Tournament against Minnesota on Sunday in Terre Haute, Ind.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Ryan Conwell had 23 points to lead Indiana State to a 76-64 victory over Minnesota in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Conwell added five assists for the Sycamores (30-6), who will play Cincinnati (22-14) in a Tuesday quarterfinal. Jayson Kent finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Larry scored 16 on 7-for-9 shooting with three steals.

Pharrel Payne led the Golden Gophers (19-15) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. added 13 points and Cam Christie scored 12.

Indiana State took the lead with 15:43 left in the first half and did not give it up. Conwell had 14 points in the first half to help the Sycamores take a 38-28 advantage at the break.

GEORGIA 72, WAKE FOREST 66

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Justin Hill scored 21 points off the bench to lead Georgia past Wake Forest in the NIT.

Hill shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (19-16), who will play Ohio State in a Tuesday quarterfinal.

Noah Thomasson added 19 points for Georgia, sinking 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Dylan James made 4 of 5 from distance and scored 14. The Bulldogs shot 52% from beyond the arc, sinking 14 of 27, but made just 8 of 24 from inside it (33%).

Andrew Carr led the way for the Demon Deacons (21-14) with a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Miller added 14 points and three steals. Cameron Hildreth totaled 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Hill scored 14 in the first half to help the Bulldogs take a 39-24 advantage into halftime.

UTAH 91, IOWA 82

SALT LAKE CITY — Gabe Madsen sank seven 3-pointers scored a career-high 31 points, Deivon Smith notched his fourth triple-double of the season and Utah cruised to a victory over Iowa in the second round of the NIT.

Madsen made 9 of 19 shots, including 7 of 15 from distance, for the Utes (21-14), who will host VCU in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Smith finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, adding three steals. He tied a Pac-12 Conference record with his fourth triple-double of the season. Branden Carlson scored 12.

Patrick McCaffrey led the Hawkeyes (19-15) with 19 points off the bench. Josh Dix had 14 points. Owen Freeman, Ben Krikke and freshman reserve Brock Harding all scored 12. Freeman led Iowa with seven rebounds and four assists.

Madsen hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 in the first half, Smith added 10 points and Utah cruised to a 48-36 lead at halftime. The Utes shot 51.5% overall and made 7 of 14 from 3-point range in building the 12-point advantage. Owen Freeman had 11 first-half points for Iowa.

Iowa got no closer than five in the second half.

VCU 70, SOUTH FLORIDA 65

TAMPA, Fla. — Zeb Jackson hit four 3-pointers and scored 14, Sean Bairstow added 13 points and sank two clutch free throws with 17 seconds remaining to help VCU hold off South Florida in the second round of the NIT.

Jackson made 4 of 7 attempts from beyond the arc and his only shot from inside it for the Rams (24-13), who travel to play Utah in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Bairstow hit 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of his free throws. His two late foul shots pushed a one-point lead to 68-65. He added six rebounds and four assists.

Christian Fermin and reserve Toibu Lawal scored 10 points apiece for VCU. Fermin blocked a pair of shots and Lawal made two free throws with two seconds to go to wrap up the victory.

Chris Youngblood scored 28 and grabbed six rebounds to pace the Bulls (25-8), who set a school record for wins this season. Kasean Pryor totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.

Jackson had eight points in the first half and his jumper with nine seconds left gave VCU a 32-30 lead at halftime.

Youngblood hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, giving South Florida its last lead. Jackson sandwiched two 3-pointers around a basket by Fermin in an 8-0 run and the Rams never trailed again — although the Bulls got within a point three times in the final 4:25.

UNLV 79, BOSTON COLLEGE 70

LAS VEGAS — Keylan Boone finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, twin brother Kalib Boone added 16 points and six boards off the bench and UNLV defeated Boston College in the second round of the NIT.

Keylan Boone sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and also blocked three shots for the Runnin’ Rebels (21-12), who travel to play Seton Hall in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Kalib Boone made 7 of 11 shots, also blocking three shots.

Freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. pitched in with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting for UNLV. He made his only 3-point attempt and added five assists and four rebounds. Justin Webster tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Quinten Post totaled 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Eagles (20-16). Devin McGlockton had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jaeden Zackery contributed 10 points and six boards.

Keylan Boone had 11 points for UNLV and Post and Mason Madsen both scored nine for Boston College as the two teams played to a 37-all tie at halftime.

Jackie Johnson III had back-to-back baskets to ignite an 11-0 run that was capped by Keylan Boone’s 3-pointer and a dunk from Kalib Boone and UNLV led 63-54 with 8:02 left to play. The Eagles closed within 70-66 on five straight points from Quinten Post with 3:24 left to play, but Justin Webster answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels maintained a two-possession lead from there.