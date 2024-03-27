🔊 Listen to this

Ellie Kersey led the way with five goals as Wyoming Seminary took down Wyoming Area 13-7 in girls lacrosse competition on Tuesday.

Sienna Popple added four goals for the Blue Knights, who had five different scorers total in the win.

Jules Gonzalez and Lyla Rehill each scored three times for Wyoming Area.

Crestwood 18, Holy Redeemer 5

Eight different Comets found the back of the net in a win over Holy Redeemer. Gia Caporuscio was Crestwood’s leading scorer with five goals, also adding two assists. Jackie Gallagher had four goals and two assists.

Ella Fenstermacher and Marissa Miller had two goals each for the Royals.

Dallas 15, Lake-Lehman 6

Ireland Walsh scored seven times to lead the Mountaineers past rival Lake-Lehman. Gabby Rogaski and Ella English each had hat tricks for Dallas, as well.

Finley Norconk had three goals to lead the Black Knights.

Scranton Prep 15, North Pocono 6

Alexa Kleinberger and Grace Kotchik each scored four goals to lead Scranton Prep to victory. In total, eight different players scored for Prep in the win.

Amaya Monacelli scored five of North Pocono’s six goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Crestwood 17, Lakeland 2

The Comets opened up their season in dominant fashion with a win over Lakeland. Ashton Amend led Crestwood with four goals, while Gianni Piccolotti and Kevin Schlude had three goals each.

Luke Witko and Jesse Kovaleski each scored in defeat for Lakeland.

BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 4, MMI Prep 1

The Mountaineers swept all three singles matches to lock down a victory over MMI Prep. Jon Florencio, Nate Linnen and Jack Barr each won in singles for Dallas.

The doubles team of Joe Mayernik and Sharon Parikh picked up the lone point for the Preppers.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Sem took two out of three matches in singles and swept the doubles point to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area. Ansareli Ali and Yicheng Li won their singles matches for Seminary.

Michael Hamel scored the Wolfpack’s lone point with a straight-sets win in his singles match.

Holy Redeemer 5, Honesdale 0

The Royals only dropped one set combined across five matches in a sweep of Honesdale. Frank Klimovitz, Mateo Runde and Jadon White all won their singles matches for Redeemer.

The teams of Jacob Ohrin/Lukas Runde and Alex Martin/Kyle Antinnes completed the sweep with doubles victories.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 2

The Tigers swept the two doubles points, one win coming by forfeit, to knock off the Warriors.

The teams of Ben Landon/Ryan Negvesky and Brandon Mateus/Lucas Mateus were winners for Tunkhannock in doubles.

Luca Argento and Christian Abromovage picked up wins in singles for Wyoming Area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Abington Heights 0

Jordany Rodriguez and Jesus Vazquez had nine kills each to lead the Wolfpack to victory in straight sets.

Joaquin Prado and Vincent Garrett each had seven kills for Wilkes-Barre Area. Set scores were not submitted.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

Misericordia sweeps

The Cougars won a pair of one-run games to sweep Delaware Valley in Misericordia’s home-opening doubleheader.

Misericordia won the first game 1-0 on the strength of a solo homer from Kaitlin Redling.

In the second game, Casey Funesti’s pinch-hit two-run homer in the sixth drove in the game-winning run for a come-from-behind 4-3 win for the Cougars.

Kings splits

The Monarchs picked up a 5-3 victory in the opener before falling 5-0 in the nightcap to visiting Muhlenburg College.

Jessica Perella led the offense in the first game, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Maura Furst earned the win on the mound with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing three earned runs.

Wilkes drops pair

The Colonels dropped to 8-6 on the year after being swept by FDU-Florham.

Wilkes fell by a 6-5 final score in the first game, and lost 3-1 in the nightcap. Hana Cross had three hits and drove in two runs during the first game for the Colonels.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Wilson 13, King’s 5

The Monarchs fell to 1-8 to wrap up their non-conference schedule with a loss on the road against Wilson.

Chloe Burke had two goals for King’s.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, Messiah 0

Misericordia moved into second place in the MAC with the win. Set scores were 25-23, 25-22 and 29-27 in favor of the Cougars.

Jared Piontkowski led the Cougars with 17 kills, and Zane Martin had seven kills and five blocks.

H.S. BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles: 1. Jon Florencio (DAL) def. Xavier Bleiler 4-6, 6-3, 7-6; 2. Nate Linnen (DAL) def. Max Bleiler 6-4, 6-2; 3. Jack Barr (DAL) def. Nate Sissick 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Artem Smagin/Theo Barr (DAL) def. Reed Floryshak/Blake Warren 6-2, 6-3; 2. Joe Mayernik/Sharon Parikh (MMI) def. Logan Tomkins/Sam Robson 7-6, 3-6, 10-7.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. William Hall 6-0, 6-1; 2. Ansareli Ali (SEM) def. Robert Ashford 6-0, 6-0; 3. Yicheng Li (SEM) def. Luis Vanegas (WBA) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Christopher Ramos/Andrew Tsui (SEM) def. Harold Stella/Aaron Dotel 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ethan Cai/Pablo Otero (SEM) def. Rashir Williams/Luis Delgado 6-0, 6-1.

Holy Redeemer 5, Honesdale 0

Singles: 1. Frank Klimovitz (HR) def. Michael Reiprich 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mateo Runde (HR) def. Matthew Christiansen 6-1, 6-0; 3. Jadon White (HR) def. Lewis Smith 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Jacob Ohrin/Lukas Runde (HR) def. Kadyn Kinny/Asher Eck 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alex Martin/Kyle Antinnes (HR) def. Daven Good/Logan Lester 6-0, 6-2.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 2

Singles: Luca Argento (WA) def. Aidan Edwards 6-1, 6-0; 2. Christian Abromovage (WA) def. Aidan Montross 6-3, 6-2; 3. Boti Batyky (TUN) def. Trevor Winslow 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Ben Landon/Ryan Negvesky (TUN) def. Liam Burke/Dominic Colavito 6-7, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Brandon Mateus/Lucas Mateus (TUN) won by forfeit.