Solid contributions all around led the Tunkhannock boys lacrosse team to a 10-7 win over Lake-Lehman on Wednesday.

Colby Dancheck led the way with a hat trick, while seven other Tigers scored a goal each, with assists coming on five of those goals. Brian French made 12 saves for Tunkhannock.

Jeremy Janosov had three goals for Lehman, while Hayden Evans and Anthony Magnotta each scored twice.

Scranton Prep 22, Holy Redeemer 0

The Cavaliers got just about everybody in on the scoring in Wednesday’s win. In all, 13 different Prep players scored at least once, led by hat tricks from Mackey Lynett, Finn Kane and Brady Holmes. Liam Barrett had a team-high four assists to go along with his one goal scored.

Holy Redeemer goalie Alex Hansen made 11 saves in the loss.

Delaware Valley 20, North Pocono 4

Nine different players found the back of the net for the Warriors, including six players with multi-goal performances. Noah Rabolli and Tyler Husejnovic led the way with four goals each, and Owen Kelly had three of his own for Delaware Valley.

North Pocono goals were scored by Tate Bowen, Ethan Wenger, Riley Moore and Wyatt Tuckey.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 12, Lake-Lehman 8

Ellie Kersey scored six goals to lead Seminary past Lake-Lehman. Sienna Popple had a hat trick, and Emerson Swartz added two goals for the Blue Knights.

Ava Greene and Sara Womach had three goals apiece for Lake-Lehman.

BOYS TENNIS

Hazleton Area 4, Pittston Area 1

The Cougars swept all but one match to beat Pittston Area.

Winners’ names were not submitted for Hazleton Area. Pittston Area’s Nick Jones picked up the lone win of the day for the Patriots in singles competition.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 11, King’s 10

Gabe Bunn’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth lifted Misericordia to a walk-off win over King’s.

The Cougars trailed by as many as seven runs before completing the comeback. Bunn had three hits and two RBI and Connor Maryniak had four hits and four RBI.

Jaiden Wanamaker had two hits and three RBI for King’s.

Wilkes 2, Lycoming 0

Six shutout innings from starter Zachary Lloyd led the Colonels to a conference win over Lycoming.

Lloyd improved his own record to 4-1 on the year with six innings of one-hit ball, striking out five. Runs were driven in by Mike Show and Chase Vrabel.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

DeSales 20, Wilkes 5

A run of 14 unanswered DeSales goals doomed Wilkes, falling to 2-7 on the year. The Colonels were tied up 2-2 before DeSales ripped off 14 straight scores, putting the game away.

Maleah Cobham scored four goals for the Colonels, and Alexis Guttilla added one goal, her first of the season.

Montclair State 18, Misericordia 9

Montclair ended the game on a 6-0 run to put away the Cougars.

Molly Celesky led Misericordia with four goals while Rachel Shook and Genevieve Montanye both had four assists.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ithaca 13, Misericordia 6

The Cougars fell to 4-5 with a loss at home to Ithaca.

Connor Bevan led Misericordia with two goals and two assists. Michael Kilgallon and Connor Gundersen both had a goal and an assist.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 6, Lycoming 3

A sweep of the three doubles points helped Wilkes pull away from Lycoming. The teams of Cassidy Greenman/Zoe Klein, Tea Amerise/Kensington Edmond and Ava Vacula and Karlee Yuscavage all picked up wins for the Colonels.

Geeenman, Amerise and Vacula were also victorious in singles competition for Wilkes.