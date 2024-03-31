🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins snatched a 4-3 overtime win from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (33-22-8-1) came out on top in a fast-paced and feisty back-and-forth game with its in-state rival. Corey Andonovski hit the dance floor in overtime and displayed some slick moves before sliding the puck across the goal line for the game-winner.

The night started with Ethan Samson scoring the only goal in a brisk first period. The Penguins took firm control of the contest in the middle frame, but a bevy of shots wasn’t enough to solve Felix Sandström for most of the period.

In the final three minutes of the second, the Penguins offense finally broke through. First, Radim Zohorna banged home a rebound left in front after a shot from Austin Rueschhoff. Fewer than two minutes later, Rueschhoff cleaned up another rebound for a power-play goal and a 2-1 lead.

Samu Tuomaala scored on a set face-off play midway through the third period to tie the game at two apiece. Emil Andrae scored 1:56 later to put Lehigh Valley back ahead, 3-2, with 8:59 remaining in regulation.

When all seemed lost for the Penguins, a pair of 21-year-old rookies stepped up to save the game. Evan Vierling, making his AHL debut, made a geometrical bounce pass off the end boards to Avery Hayes on the other side of the net. Hayes then slammed in his first career AHL goal, sending the crowd into a frenzy with three-and-a-half minutes left.

Andonovski ended the game 1:17 into overtime after pulling off a dazzling one-on-one move to worm around Phantoms defenseman Louie Belpedio.

Joel Blomqvist finished the game with 23 saves on 26 shots, while Sandström turned away 31 of the 35 shots he faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is back in action on Friday to take on Cleveland for the last time this season. Opening puck drop between the Penguins and Monsters is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.