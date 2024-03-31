🔊 Listen to this

The 3-Point Shootout for the upcoming George P. Moses Senior All-Star Basketball Classic will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

The finals will be held Friday during the girls and boys games, which will also be at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Coaches are asked to have their shooters arrive no later than 5:45 p.m. Game shirts will be passed out and team pictures will be taken.

Friday’s games will feature some of the top seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference. The girls game will start at 6:30 p.m. The boys game will start about 8 p.m.

Here are the rosters:

GIRLS ROSTERS

Team Ferenchick

Coaches: Wyoming Valley West’s Gary Ferenchick and Amanda Hurst.

Players: Berwick — RaeAnna Andreas, Alyssa Lewis, Gabby Starr, Lubbi Switzer; Hazleton Area — Haley Yost;

Lake-Lehman — Brenna Hunt, Molly Jenkins; MMI Prep — Bria Kringe; Pittston Area — Rowan Lazevnick;

Tunkhannock — Aliyah Staff; Wyoming Valley West — Gabby Marsola, Mackenzie Perluke, Alissa Laudenslager, Kiersten Rinehimer.

Team Rapson

Coaches: Wilkes-Barre Area’s Dale Rapson and Josh Pstrak and Nanticoke Area’s Ed Grant.

Players: Hanover Area — Izzy Curcio, Alana Hughes, Maggie Murphy; Holy Redeeemer — Angelina Corridoni, Theresa Khoudary, Lucie Racicky; Nanticoke Area — Claire Aufiero; Wilkes-Barre Area — Katie Keating, Emma Krawczeniuk, Mahogany Robinson; Wyoming Seminary — Lexy Lichtenstein, Ellie Parra, Hayley Smeraldi.

BOYS ROSTERS

Team Brogan

Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Pat Brogan and Crestwood’s Mark Atherton.

Players: Crestwood — Derek Johnson, Chaz Wright; Hazleton Area — Luke Gennaro, Sam Guzman, Joe Marshall; Holy Redeemer — Mark Atherton, George Sabatini; Tunkhannock — Devin Airgood, Owen Berkheimer, Ethan Ergott; Wilkes-Barre Area — Kaprie Cottle, Evan Laybourn-Boddie; Wyoming Seminary — Alex Aiello, Louis Michaels, Jack Novelli.

Team Macario

Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Anthony Macario and Nanticoke Area’s Zach Pientka.

Players: Berwick: Jace DeGroat; Dallas: Mikey Cumbo, Zach Paczewski, Nick Williams; Hanover Area: Steve Florek, Lael Hayward; MMI Prep: Brendon Brobst, Reed Floryshak, Ryan Sones; Nanticoke Area: Jaidyn Johnson, Liam Mullery, Gavin Turak; Pittston Area: Ciaran Biulbow; Wyoming Area: Brady Noone, Matt Rusinchak, Dane Schutter, Tyler Sciandra.