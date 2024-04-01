🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped 4-3 decision to the Buffalo Bisons on Easter Sunday.

The RailRiders could not hold on to a late lead and finish the series, taking two of three.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first in the second inning. Jeter Downs and Josh Breaux notched back-to-back singles to reach. Brandon Lockridge came up with a run-scoring double for a 1-0 advantage.

Peyton Henry smashed a solo shot to leading off the fourth to tie things up.

The RailRiders rallied back in the next frame. Lockridge singled and raced home on a triple from Luis Gonzalez. Caleb Durbin knocked in a team-high fourth RBI for a 3-1 lead.

Buffalo got within one in the sixth inning. Orelvis Martinez reached on an error and moved to second on a groundout. He moved to third and then home on wild pitches.

In the eighth inning, the Bisons got back on top. Spencer Horwitz worked a two-run single to take over 4-3.

Cody Morris got the open, tossing two shutout innings on 43 pitches. Oddanier Mosqueda recorded two outs in the third but walked two. Yorlin Calderon stranded them picking up a strike out in his Triple-A debut. Calderon finished with three and a third frames allowing two runs, just one earned. Clayton Andrews (L, 0-1) tossed a clean seventh. He left with a runner on, two outs, and 3-2 count to the batter in the eighth. Dennis Santana allowed both to score while finishing out the frame.

Chad Dallas got the start going five innings of work. He allowed three runs on seven hits. Paxton Schultz and Hagen Danner (W, 1-0) had quiet appearances. Connor Cooke (S, 1) put up a zero in the ninth.

The RailRiders get ready for their home opener at PNC Field on Tuesday against the Syracuse Mets. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.