The District 2 Wrestling Coaches Association released the 2023-2024 season’s All-Academic Team, with five Wyoming Valley Conference wrestlers named to the All-Academic first team.

Liam Evanko and Carlo Salinas from Wilkes-Barre Area, Lincoln Bibla and Ethan Zabroski from Crestwood and Nate Obrzut from Wyoming Area all received first team All-Academic honors, according to the list sent out Tuesday.

The All-Academic second team featured eight WVC wrestlers, including six from Berwick: Liam Carroll, Kyle Winter, Tyler Winter, Josh Kishbaugh, Collin Hornberger and Jacob Guerriero. Reilley Kirkutis (Lake-Lehman) and Connor Novakowski (Wyoming Area) also received second team honors.

Five more WVC grapplers received an All-Academic honorable mention: Dominick Rikoskie, Alahna Morris and River Morgan, all from Lake-Lehman; Isabelle May, from Berwick; and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Gene Ardo.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Nanticoke Area 1

The Cougars rallied after dropping the first set, taking the next three to seal the victory over Nanticoke Area. Nanticoke won the first set 25-15, and Hazleton won the next three by 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 scores.

Rafael Chavez had 13 kills for Hazleton. Felix Peraza had nine kills, and Ronny Rodriguez had 31 assists.

Liam Mullery had eight kills for the Trojans in the loss.

Berwick 3, Lake-Lehman 0

The Bulldogs notched their first win of the season with a sweep of Lake-Lehman. Set scores were 25-4, 25-9, 25-12.

Carlos Guzman had six kills and Brock Seely had five for Berwick. Ethan Lear and Jackson Matash combined for 16 aces and 25 service points.

Delaware Valley 3, Tunkhannock 0

The Warriors swept Tunkhannock with set scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.

Zachary MacBain had six kills to lead Tunkhannock. Marcus Binner added six assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Abington Heights 16, Hazleton Area 4

Bella DeRiggi scored four goals to lead a strong showing from the Abington Heights offense. Gigi Butala added a hat trick for the Comets, who had goals come from eight different scorers.

Brooke Harmonosky scored two goals for Hazleton Area. Julia Bobrowski and Faith Russo added a goal each.

BOYS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 18, Lake-Lehman 0

The Cavaliers overwhelmed Lake-Lehman on their way to the victory. Liam Barrett had four goals to lead Prep, while five other players each scored two goals.

Dominick Brown made seven saves for Lake-Lehman.