Fans waiting eagerly to catch some Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders baseball at PNC Field will have to wait at least one more day.

The RailRiders have announced that Tuesday night’s home opener, scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the Syracuse Mets, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Fans are reminded that tickets for Tuesday’s game could be exchanged or any remaining home game during the 2024 season, with the exceptions of May 8, May 22 and July 4. Fans can email [email protected] to exchange their tickets.

Tuesday’s game will be rescheduled at a date to be announced a later time, as will the Opening Night fireworks display that was to be held following the home opener.

The RailRiders’ home opener will now be set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets, with more rain expected to be in the forecast Wednesday as well.

The team comes home to PNC Field after a season-opening road trip to Buffalo, where the RailRiders took two games out of three from the Buffalo Bisons, including wins in the first two games of the series.