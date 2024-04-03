🔊 Listen to this

It took all five sets, but the Wilkes-Barre Area boys volleyball team was able to hold on for a win in its home opener, beating Holy Redeemer 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-19, but Holy Redeemer came roaring back to tie the match at two sets apiece with 25-12 and 25-18 wins in the third and fourth sets.

A tight final set went the way of Wilkes-Barre Area, winning the set 17-15 and locking up the match.

Leading the way were Julio Amigon (3 aces, 5 kills, 28 assists), Jordany Rodriguez (1 ace, 12 digs, 13 kills), Joaquin Prado (15 digs, 7 kills), Jean Carlo Banegas (26 digs) and Vincent Garrett (6 kills, 4 blocks).

Dallas 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Mountaineers earned a 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 sweep as Carter Brunn racked up 15 kills, two aces, six service points, three digs and nine blocks.

Also coming through were Connor Handley (1 service point, 12 kills, 2 digs), Christopher Miller (1 ace, 4 service points, 10 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists) and Andrew Lisman (7 service points, 4 kills, 2 digs, 2 assists, 4 blocks).

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 20, Lake-Lehman 2

A total of 13 different players scored for Delaware Valley in the win, led by Justin Kalitsnik with four goals. Noah Rabolli had three goals for the Warriors.

Anthony Magnotta and Logan Law each scored once for Lake-Lehman. Dom Brown made eight saves for the Black Knights.

Lakeland 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Jesse Kovaleski scored five goals to lead Lakeland past Wilkes-Barre Area. Rocco Stefalo and Luke Witko each added goals for Lakeland.

Joe Egidio scored four of the Wolfpack’s five goals, and assisted on the other. Sam Reese had the lone other score for Wilkes-Barre Area.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Drew 24, Wilkes 8

The Colonels fell to 2-9 overall and remained winless in Landmark Conference action with a loss to Drew. Wilkes trailed 16-3 at the half.

Brooklyn Pedana and Ava Ward each had three goals and one assist to lead Wilkes.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Stevens 3, King’s 0

The Monarchs came up short against Steven in the team’s season finale. Stevens, ranked second in the nation in the AVCA polls, won the three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-21.

Logan Dougherty had nine kills to lead the King’s offense. The Monarchs wrap up the season with an 18-7 record, but just a 1-7 mark in the Middle Atlantic Conference.