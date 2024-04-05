🔊 Listen to this

Pitcher Edgar Barclay got the starting nod for the RailRiders in Thursday’s home opener, coming away with a no-decision.

Everson Pereira slides on the PNC Park grass to rob the Mets’ Jose Iglesias of a hit on Thursday.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right fielder Everson Pereira gets congratulations from manager Shelly Duncan (17) after blasting a home run in the fourth inning.

MOOSIC — For eight innings, it looked like the twice-delayed RailRiders home opener would be a successful one. Then a disastrous ninth inning turned Opening Night into a nightmare.

The RailRiders lost control of the strike zone in the ninth inning, walking six batters and coughing up a three-run lead to ultimately lose 5-4 to the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s relievers had combined for 3.2 scoreless innings before the ninth, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.

But Clayton Andrews couldn’t find his command trying to preserve a 4-1 lead, issuing two walks to start the inning before a Mark Vientos double cut the RailRiders lead to 4-3.

Andrews exited the game with the bases loaded and just one out, and Oddanier Mosqueda didn’t have much better luck. He let the tying run score on a wild pitch, and issued two more walks, one with the bases loaded, to ultimately give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

The RailRiders had no answer in their half of the inning. Jordan Groshans flew out, Greg Allen struck out and Caleb Durbin was tagged out trying to stretch a bloop single into a double.

Andrews was tagged with the loss, allowing four earned runs on six walks and one hit, recording just one out.

It looked for a long time as though the efforts of the RailRiders offense would be the story, with a pair of solo home runs giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead in the fourth.

Everson Pereira broke a 1-1 tie leading off the home half of the fourth, launching a fly ball over the bullpens in left field. Three batters later, Jeter Downs hit one out over the wall in left-center field, giving the RailRiders a 3-1 lead.

Pereira would come around to score in the sixth inning on a Luis Torrens sacrifice fly. The team’s first run came courtesy of Durbin, whose RBI single drove in Groshans.

Durbin ended the night with four hits, including a triple. Downs also had a triple to add to his solo homer.

The RailRiders will be back in action on Friday night, taking on Syracuse in the second game of what’s now become a five-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at PNC Field.

Tuesday’s game was rescheduled for Saturday, creating a seven-inning doubleheader, which will begin at 2:05 p.m. in Moosic. Wednesday’s game has been pushed back until the Mets’ next visit to town and will be part of another twinbill on May 23.