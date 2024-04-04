🔊 Listen to this

Mason Matello homered and Tyler Ruddy knocked in a run as Wyoming Valley West made the most of four hits to defeat Berwick 5-2 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Jacob Stevens also had an RBI for Valley West. Starter Evan Harcher pitched five innings for the win. Gunner Giza pitched the final 1.2 innings, shutting out Berwick to pick up the save.

Greyson Kupsky had a double to account for one of Berwick’s five hits. Starter Cole Phillips struck out nine and surrendered one earned run in 5.2 innings on the mound.

The game was moved to Berwick’s turf field as the teams switched home-away dates. The rematch will be April 22 at Valley West.

SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 15, Nanticoke Area 0

Hannah Chipego struck out nine and scored four runs as Lake-Lehman won in four innings.

Lucy Honeywell had a triple and two RBI for the Black Knights. Haylee Makarawicz was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Kelsey Clark doubled and singled for Nanticoke Area’s only hits.

The game was originally scheduled for Nanticoke Area, but shifted to Lehman’s turf field. The teams will play again April 24 at Nanticoke Area.

BOYS TRACK

Wyoming Area 107, Hanover Area 24

Four Warriors posted two individual wins each in a victory over Hanover Area.

Luke Kopetchny was the triple and long jumps. Gage Speece won the 100 and 200 dashes. Colby Walsh posted wins in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Josh Mruk won the shot put and javelin.

Hanover Area received wins from Noah Dewey (high jump) and Anthony Anderson (400).

GIRLS TRACK

Wyoming Area 126, Hanover Area 14

Wyoming Area won all but one event in its win over Hanover Area.

Taylor Gashi won the high and triple jumps. Bella Costa won the 100 and 200 dashes. Ella McKernan was victorious in the 400 dash and 300 hurdles. Adrianna Fanti won the discus and javelin.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Lake-Lehman 0

The Cougars won by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-6.

Leading the win were Kendrick Ortiz (8 kills, 9 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig, 1 assist), Scott Bersavage (11 service points, 4 aces, 2 digs), Antonio Tavarez (8 kills, 2 digs) and Ronny Rodriguez (25 assists, 2 kills, 7 service points, 4 aces, 1 dig).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 19, North Pocono 3

Morgan Koons recorded her 400th save in goal as Crestwood defeated North Pocono.

Gia Caporuscio (5 goals, 2 assists), Jordan Andrews (4 goals, 1 assist), Hannah Ziegler (3 goals, 1 assist), Jackie Gallagher (3 goals), Lucy Malia (1 goal, 1 assist), Addison Knorr (1 goal) and Aubrey Marci (1 assist) contributed to the scoring for Crestwood.

Amaya Monacelli scored all the goals for North Pocono.

Wyoming Seminary 13, Dallas 12

Sienna Popple scored four goals to help Wyoming Seminary defeat Dallas.

Ellie Kersey and Emerson Swartz each added two goals and two assists for Sem. Kylie Romanchik had two goals and an assist, Violet Coates scored twice and Ryleigh McDonnell had a goal.

Ireland Walsh scored six goals for Dallas. Gabby Rogaski had two goals and two assists. Ella English had two goals.

Tunkhannock 21, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Kayla Griffin scored five goals and Harley Appleby had four as Tunkhannock defeated Wilkes-Barre Area.

Maddy Bevan scored three times for Tunkhannock. Aliyah Staff had two goals.

Anna Vitazi scored for WBA.

H.S. BASEBALL

Wyoming Valley West 5, Berwick 2

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Escalante ss`4`1`0`0

Stevens cf`4`1`0`1

Ruddy rf`3`0`1`1

Klem 1b`4`0`0`0

Klosko c`3`0`0`0

Matello`3`1`1`1

Dubaskas`3`0`0`0

Roberts 2b`3`0`1`0

Hospodar 2b`2`2`1`0

Totals`29`5`4`3

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Ga.Evensen c`4`0`0`0

Sult 1b-rf`3`0`0`0

Lisnock 3b`4`0`1`0

Kupsky 2b-cf`4`0`1`0

Phillips p-1b`4`1`1`0

Pinerich rf`2`1`1`0

Gr.Evensen`2`0`0`0

Traugh`0`0`0`0

Moss lf`2`0`1`0

Uram ss`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`2`5`0

Wyo. Valley West`010`020`2 — 5

Berwick`000`002`0 — 2

2B — Kupsky. HR — Matello.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Harcher (W)`5.0`3`0`0`2`4

Taveras`0.1`2`2`1`1`0

Giza (S)`1.2`0`0`0`0`0

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phillips (L)`5.2`2`3`1`2`9

Mausteller`1.1`2`2`0`0`0

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 15, Nanticoke Area 0 (4 inn.)

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Clark cf`2`0`2`0

Nice p`2`0`0`0

Johnson ss`1`0`0`0

Eisenhauer rf`2`0`0`0

Emel 1b`2`0`0`0

Percival 3b`2`0`0`0

Reed lf`1`0`0`0

Kileigh lf`0`0`0`0

Verazin 2b`1`0`0`0

Muhanmmed`1`0`0`0

O.Cromer c`0`0`0`0

Casey`0`0`0`0

Totals`14`0`2`0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Bucknavage cf`3`1`1`0

Chipego p`2`4`2`0

Honeywell 2b`1`3`1`2

Finarelli c`1`2`0`0

Brudnicki ss`2`1`0`1

James rf`2`2`1`1

Makarawicz 3b`3`2`2`2

Shotwell`2`0`2`1

Wallace lf`2`0`1`1

Yusko 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`18`15`10`8

Nanticoke Area`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`554`1 — 15

2B — Clark, Makarawicz. 3B — Honeywell.

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`1.2`10`12`12`5`1

Spencer`1.0`0`3`3`3`1

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`4`2`0`0`1`9