🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 7-2 Sunday at PNC Field. Caleb Durbin excelled with a pair of doubles, walks and steals and four runs batted in.

The RailRiders took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Torrens led off with a double and Kevin Smith followed with a bunt single. A walk issued to Luis González loaded the bases. A two-run single from Jordan Groshans and a sacrifice fly from Caleb Durbin put the home team ahead.

Syracuse battled back in the next frame. Back-to-back homers from Ben Gamel and Luke Ritter made it a one-run ballgame.

SWB added an insurance run in the seventh. Durbin doubled and quickly stole third. He raced across the plate on a wild pitch for a 4-2 advantage.

The home team ran away with it thanks to a bases clearing double from Durbin. After Smith and Jeter Downs were hit by pitches, Groshans walked to load the bases. Durbin rocketed a line drive down the left field line making it 7-2.

Cody Poteet got the start pitching 4.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits. He struck out seven. Phil Bickford (W, 1-0) got out of the fifth scoreless. Alex Mauricio impressed with two and a third clean frames. Duane Underwood Jr (S, 1) slammed the door shut on the Mets.

The RailRiders head to Norfolk for a series against the Triple-A Baltimore Orioles affiliate. The series will begin Tuesday with lefty Edgar Barclay on the bump. The team will return to PNC Field to take on the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs beginning on Tuesday, April 16. Tickets and more information are available online at www.swbrailriders.com.