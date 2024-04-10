🔊 Listen to this

Gianna Adams kicked off the Pittston Area softball season with a bang, throwing a perfect game with 14 strikeouts as the Patriots defeated Dallas 13-0 in five innings on Tuesday.

Adams also had two hits to help her own cause. Marina Antal had a home run, two doubles and four RBI, while Tori Stephenson led the team with four hits, driving in a run and scoring twice.

Tunkhannock 8, Hazleton Area 1

McKenzie Hannon struck out 12 batters over seven innings to earn the win, while also driving in a run and scoring twice in Tunkhannock’s victory.

Hannon allowed just one run on two hits. Erin VanNess had two hits and drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Elia Tito and Lilah Sharkey had the hits for Hazleton. Marissa Hoffman scored the Cougars’ lone run.

Wyoming Area 10, Wyoming Seminary 0

Maggie Hallman drove in four runs, and Rebecca Gula homered in Wyoming Area’s five-inning victory.

The Warriors had 13 team hits, with Hallman and Addison Gaylord combining for five of those at the top of the order. Alexa Gasek pitched five innings of one-hit ball to earn the win.

Eden Ritondo had the lone hit for Wyoming Seminary.

Berwick 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Gabby Starr allowed just one run in a complete-game victory to lead Berwick to the win.

Starr scattered seven hits and struck out six on the mound. Makayla Brown had two doubles and scored three times for Berwick.

Juliana Percival had two hits and scored the lone run for Nanticoke.

Wyoming Valley West 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

The Spartans opened up an 11-3 lead after four innings and held on to beat Wilkes-Barre Area.

A sixth-run fourth inning was the highlight for the Valley West offense. Brooke Long and Abigail Yenalevitch each drove in three runs, while Madison Austra had two triples and scored three times.

Kayce Martin had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI and a run scored for the Wolfpack.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 19, Delaware Valley 5

Ellie Kersey outscored Delaware Valley all by herself, scoring six goals to lead Sem over the Warriors.

Ryleigh McDonnell and Sienna Popple each had tricks for Wyoming Sem, with Popple also adding two assists.

Carrigan McCormack scored two goals to lead Delaware Valley.

Crestwood 20, Pittston Area 0

Four different Crestwood players scored at least three goals as the Comets blanked Pittston Area.

Jackie Gallagher had five goals to lead the way, while Gia Caporuscio, Hannah Ziegler and Jordan Andrews had three goals apiece.

Soph Montagna made 11 saves for the Patriots. Ashlynn Selden won three draw controls.

Scranton Prep 19, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

Summer Larrabee scored four goals to lead a pack of 12 different goal-scorers for Prep in the win. Alexa Kleinberger, Grace Kotchick, Claire McGrath and McKenna Toolan each scored twice for Scranton Prep.

Aubrey Kuhl had a hat trick to lead Wilkes-Barre Area.

BOYS LACROSSE

Tunkhannock 8, Lakeland 7

The Tigers pulled out a close one over Lakeland. Colby Dancheck had three goals, while Zach Latwinski and Austin Werkheiser had two goals each for Tunkhannock.

Brian French made 18 saves in victory for the Tigers.

Delaware Valley 18, Abington Heights 7

A battle of early-season unbeatens went the way of Delaware Valley. Bryson Mackey led the Warriors with four goals, while Noah Rabolli and Justin Kalitsnik had three goals each.

Gavin Anders led Abington Heights with four goals.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Hazleton Area 0

The Wolfpack remained unbeaten on the year with the win over Hazleton Area.

Vincent Garrett had 12 kills to lead Wilkes-Barre. Joaquin Prado had eight kills, and Julio Amigon had 12 service points and 25 assists.

Tunkhannock 3, Hanover Area 0

Zachary MacBain had 10 kills as the Tigers swept away Hanover Area.

Marcus Binner had four kills and 12 assists, and Logan Zdancewicz had eight assists.

BOYS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

The Royals didn’t drop a single game in a sweep of Pittston Area.

Frank Klimovitz, Mateo Runde and Jadon White each won in singles for Holy Redeemer. The Royals won the two doubles points by forfeit.

Wyoming Area 3, West Scranton 2

The Warriors took two singles matches and earned one match-clinching doubles point to beat West Scranton.

The team of Dominic Colavito and Liam Burke won in straight sets to clinch the match. Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage each won in singles for the Warriors.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Pittston Area 82, Wilkes-Barre Area 66

Gage Leffler won both the 110 and 300 meter hurdles, and Pittston Area swept the throwing events in a win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Patriots swept all three top finishing spots in each of the javelin, shot put and discus events, helping them put the Wolfpack away.

Xanye Murphy won the long jump and high jump for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wyoming Area 91, Northwest 53

The Warriors turned in a strong all-around performance in a win over Northwest.

Skyler Pierce won two individual events for Wyoming Area, the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. In total, eight different Warriors picked up individual wins.

Landon Kester won the 400 meter dash and the triple jump for Northwest, while also running a leg on the Rangers’ 1600 relay team.

Hanover Area 77, Nanticoke Area 58

The Hawkeyes won 10 total events to hold off Nanticoke.

Sam Matthews won both the 110 and 300 hurdles for Hanover Area, and added a win on the 1600 relay team. Preston Zadzura won the 1600 and 3200 runs.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Pittston Area 121, Wilkes-Barre Area 28

The Patriots won all but one event to win big over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Aria Messner had a big day for Pittston, winning the 100 dash and the long jump while also helping lead the 400 meter relay team to victory. Kaitlin Chernouskas won all three throwing events for the Patriots.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s lone win was in the 100 meter hurdles, with Angelina Mendola taking first with a time of 17.4 seconds.

Wyoming Area 101, Northwest 49

Ella McKernan won three individual races and picked up a fourth win in relay action as the Warriors outran Northwest.

McKernan won the 400 meter dash, the 800 meter run and the long jump before adding a fourth win on Wyoming Area’s 1600 relay team.

Holy Redeemer 83, Hanover Area 52

Isabella Granteed picked up wins in the 100 and 200 dash events to help Redeemer pull out the win.

Granteed cleared second place by a full second in the 100 dash, winning with a time of 12.4 seconds. She also ran a leg on Redeemer’s victorious 400 meter relay team.

Allyson Brodie won the pole vault and the discus throw for Hanover Area.

Nanticoke Area 70, Holy Redeemer 69

The Trojans won eight points in the high jump to overtake Holy Redeemer for the win.

Claire Aufiero’s jump of 4-foot-6 inches took first place for Nanticoke. The Trojans also picked up crucial second-place points in the event.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 9, King’s 0

The Cougars improved to 8-2 on the year and spoiled the King’s home opener.

Misericordia’s six singles players all won in straight sets.

University of Scranton 8, Wilkes 1

The Colonels fell to 3-3 in Landmark Conference action with a loss at Scranton.

The lone win of the day for Wilkes came in doubles, where the team of Cassidy Greenman and Zoe Klein picked up a victory.

MEN’S TENNIS

King’s 7, Misericordia 2

King’s toppled local rival Misericordia to win their third straight match. The Monarchs won five out of six singles matches and two of three doubles matches to earn the win.

BASEBALL

Scranton 2, Misericordia 0

Misericordia’s 10-game win streak was snapped at the hands of Scranton on Tuesday.

Garrett McIlhenney, Jack Regenye, Brock Bollinger, Joe Comins and Brooks Kanwisher had hits for the Cougars.

SOFTBALL

Wilkes splits Landmark Conference doubleheader at Lycoming

The Colonels lost the first game 4-3 before regrouping for a 4-1 win to salvage a split against Lycoming College.

Lauren DeMarco earned the win in the second game with a complete-game effort, allowing just one run on six hits with six strikeouts.

MEN’S GOLF

Wilkes, Misericordia battle in quad match

The Colonels took second place while Misericordia ended up in fourth as the two schools squared off with Marywood and Scranton University in a quad match.

Wilkes shot a 325 as a team, good for second behind Scranton’s score of 304. Marywood shot a 324, and the Cougars brought up the rear with a team score of 361.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 13, Dallas 0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Adams p`4`1`2`0

Roman ss`3`2`0`0

Mehal 2b`4`3`1`0

Antal lf`4`1`3`4

Colleran dp`4`1`0`0

Gorekowski 1b`3`2`3`1

Stephenson 3b`4`2`4`1

Long rf`4`1`1`1

Cocco c`4`0`1`1

Haas`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`13`15`8

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Eick ss`2`0`0`0

Porasky 3b`2`0`0`0

Comitz 1b`2`0`0`0

Maier lf`2`0`0`0

Cruz p`2`0`0`0

Riley c`2`0`0`0

Fostock 2b`1`0`0`0

Atherholt dp`1`0`0`0

Smacchi rf`1`0`0`0

Hudgins`0`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`0`0

Pittston Area`313`42 — 13

Dallas`000`00 — o

2B — Antal 2, Gorekowski 2, Stephenson. HR — Antal.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`5`0`0`0`0`14

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`3.1`8`10`5`2`1

Berecin`1.2`7`3`3`0`0

Tunkhannock 8, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hoffman c`2`1`0`0

Klesh 1b`3`0`0`0

Williams cf`3`0`0`0

Mummey 2b-3b`2`0`0`0

Major`3`0`0`0

Lagowy ss`3`0`0`0

Tito p-2b`1`0`1`0

Sharkey 3b-p`3`0`1`0

Van Blargan lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`2`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Karp rf`4`2`1`0

Waterman 2b`3`0`0`0

Hannon p`4`2`2`1

Patton ss`4`1`1`0

VanNess 3b`4`1`2`2

Kulsicavage cf`3`1`1`1

Bevan c`3`0`0`0

Kinney lf`2`0`1`0

Bamberger 1b`2`0`0`0

Traver`1`0`0`0

Dana pr`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`8`8`5

Hazleton Area`100`000`0 — 1

Tunkhannock`420`200`x — 8

2B — Hannon. 3B — Karp.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tito (L)`1.2`5`6`3`2`0

Sharkey`4.1`3`2`1`1`4

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`7`2`1`1`4`12

Wyoming Area 10, Wyoming Seminary 0 (5 inn.)

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Ad.Gaylord c`3`3`3`0

Hallman rf`3`1`2`4

A.Gasek p`4`0`1`1

Giardina 3b`3`1`1`0

Galenty 3b`1`0`0`0

Ar.Gaylord lf`2`0`1`1

Brown 1b`2`0`1`0

Lewis 1b`1`0`0`0

Gula`3`2`2`1

Slusser 2b`3`2`1`0

Layland ss`3`1`1`2

Totals`28`10`13`9

Wyoming Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Parra ss`2`0`0`0

Ritondo p`1`0`1`0

Bobeck c`2`0`0`0

Brown cf`2`0`0`0

Kelly 1b`2`0`0`0

Fasula lf`2`0`0`0

Richardson 3b`2`0`0`0

Holodick rf`1`0`0`0

Fox`1`0`0`0

Brace 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`1`0

Wyoming Area`141`04 — 10

Wyoming Seminary`000`00 — 0

2B — Ad. Gaylord 2, Ar. Gaylord, Layland. 3B — Hallman. HR — Gula.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

A.Gasek (W)`5`1`0`0`0`4

Wyoming Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ritondo (L)`5`13`10`10`4`3

Berwick 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis lf`4`0`0`0

Carro cf`4`0`2`0

Starr p`4`0`1`0

Welsh c`4`0`0`0

Brown ss`3`3`2`0

Savoy 1b`2`0`0`0

Yankowsky 3b`2`0`1`1

Hunter 2b`3`0`0`1

Siegel rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`29`3`6`2

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Clark cf`4`0`1`0

Eisenhauer rf`4`0`1`0

Nice p`3`0`1`0

Nieves`0`0`0`0

Johnson ss`2`0`0`0

Aranda`0`0`0`0

Emel 1b`2`0`0`0

Casey 1b`0`0`0`0

Ruminski lf`3`0`0`0

Percival 3b`3`1`2`0

Verazin 2b`3`0`1`0

Muhanmmad`3`0`1`0

Totals`27`1`7`0

Berwick`010`101`0 — 3

Nanticoke Area`000`010`0 — 1

2B — Brown 2, Yankowsky, Eisenhauer.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Starr (W)`7`7`1`1`2`6

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`7`6`3`1`2`4

Wyoming Valley West 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Keating lf`3`0`0`1

Sekelsky cf`2`1`1`1

McGuinness ss`3`1`0`0

H. Martin 1b`4`1`1`1

K. Martin p`3`1`2`1

Burke 3b`4`1`1`1

Franco 2b`3`1`0`0

George c`3`0`0`1

Contreras rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`27`6`5`6

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`4`1`1`0

Ostroski lf`4`2`0`0

Hand cf`4`2`2`1

Austra c`3`3`3`1

Long 3b`3`1`1`3

Yenalevitch p`4`1`2`3

Geffert ss`2`1`1`0

Lynch ss`0`0`0`0

Yurko 2b`3`0`1`2

John 2b`0`0`0`0

Warman rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`30`11`12`10

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`300`3 — 6

Wyo. Valley West`014`600`x — 11

2B — Hand, Warman. 3B — Austra 2, K. Martin.

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K. Martin (W)`6`12`11`1`2`6

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`7`5`6`4`7`3

H.S. Boys Tennis

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: 1. Frank Klimovitz (HR) def. Tanner Osborn 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mateo Runde (HR) def. Zhi Lin 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jadon White (HR) def. Nick Jones 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Jacob Ohrin/Alex Martin (HR) won by forfeit; 2. Josh Prebola/Jorden Lech (HR) won by forfeit.

Wyoming Area 3, West Scranton 2

Singles: 1. Luca Argenio (WA) def. Drew Sphabmixay 6-0, 6-0; 2. Christian Abromovage (WA) def. Alex Sanchez 7-6 (1), 7-6 (10); 3. Pujan Nepal (WSC) def. Trevor Winslow 6-1, 6-3.