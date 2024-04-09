🔊 Listen to this

A four-run lead in the ninth inning didn’t feel safe. Not on the road against the reigning International League and Triple-A national champions.

The RailRiders had to clench through first-place Norfolk bringing the winning run to the plate in the final frame before earning a 5-2 victory over the Tides in Tuesday’s series opener.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre never trailed, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Josh VanMeter and a two-run single by Everson Pereira.

Norfolk got a run back in the fourth on a solo shot by Coby Mayo. But Pereira continued his strong night with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth for a 5-1 lead.

The Tides would stay in it until the end, loading the bases against reliever Yerry De Los Santos before Connor Norby knocked in a run with a single to make it 5-2 with two outs.

But the RailRiders turned to Anthony Misiewicz, who struck out Heston Kjerstad with the bags still loaded to end the game. Misiewicz got the save for starter Edgar Barclay, who struck out seven in five innings of work for the win.

Pereira (four RBI) and Caleb Durbin (double) had two hits apiece at the top of the lineup. The rest of the team went 2-for-24 at the plate.

Norfolk’s Jackson Holliday, considered the top prospect in baseball, went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in the leadoff spot.

The six-game series continues at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Harbor Park.