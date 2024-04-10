🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman scored five times in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 9-8 win over MMI Prep in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game Tuesday.

Lehman led 4-3 until MMI scored three times in the sixth and tacked on two more runs in the seventh.

Chris Sholtis homered and had three RBI for Lehman. Jake Naugle had a solo homer and triple. Sam Finarelli doubled and drove in two runs.

Andy Burns and Tommy Horvat each had two RBI for MMI. Heath Williams and Zack Yenchko doubled.

Dallas 7, Wyoming Valley West 6

Dallas held off a late rally attempt by Wyoming Valley West to post a win.

The Mountaineers led 7-1 going into the fifth inning. Valley West scored once in the fifth and then four times in the sixth.

Starter Zach Paczewski went four innings for the win. Connor Healey pitched the final inning for the save. Gavin Adamski homered and had two RBI.

Dan Escalante and Derick Davis each had two RBI for the Spartans. Gunner Giza doubled and had an RBI. Jake Dubaskas also had a double.

Wyoming Area 13, Wyoming Seminary 3

Wyoming Area had its bats going early, scoring six times in the first two innings on the way to a win in six innings.

David Fath paced the Warriors’ offense, going 2-for-4 with four RBI. Jeremy Layland doubled and had three RBI. Brady Noone doubled and had two RBI.

Leo Nockley had a double and single from Seminary.

Holy Redeemer 8, Hanover Area 0

Three Holy Redeemer pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts as the Royals defeated Hanover Area.

Starter Zach Schultz fanned five in three innings. Chase Binker had seven strikeouts in three innings and Kayden Stevenson finished up with three strikeouts in one inning.

Nick Mazzarella had a double and two RBI for Redeemer. Tom Dugan also had two RBI. Luke Hendrzak tripled, singled and had an RBI.

Nick Schiel had two of Hanover Area’s three hits.

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Berwick 3

Wilkes-Barre Area starter James Bottger struck out 14 over six innings as the Wolfpack defeated Berwick.

Bottger was also 2-for-3 with a double at the plate with an RBI. Jake Howe was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Nick Saracino had three RBI.

Jacob Lisnock had two RBI for Berwick. Gabe Evensen had a double and a single.

Lake-Lehman 9, MMI Prep 8

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns p`2`0`2`2

Skuba rf`3`0`0`0

Yenchko lf`3`1`1`0

Witner c-p`3`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`4`1`1`0

Williams 3b`3`3`2`0

Drobnock 1b`4`1`0`0

Horvat ss`4`0`1`2

Pantages cf`3`1`0`0

Pedri cr`0`0`0`0

Frask cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`8`7`4

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Evans ss-2b`3`1`0`0

Naugle p-ss`3`3`2`1

Sholtis rf`4`2`3`3

Finarelli 1b`3`1`1`2

Evans c`2`0`0`0

Plummer`3`0`0`0

Voelker`1`0`1`0

Jones 3b`3`0`1`0

Smith lf`1`0`0`0

Gregor`1`0`0`0

Smith cf`2`1`0`0

Mathes cr`0`0`0`0

Scouton cr`0`0`0`0

Purdy cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`9`8`6

MMI Prep`021`003`2 — 8

Lake-Lehman`101`020`5 — 9

2B — Williams, Yenchko, Finarelli. 3B — Naugle. HR — Naugle, Sholtis.

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Burns`5.0`4`4`4`4`6

Witner (L)`1.2`4`5`2`3`2

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Naugle`2`2`3`0`4`2

Ellis (W)`5`5`5`2`1`3

Dallas 7, Wyoming Valley West 6

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Escalante ss`3`0`1`2

Stevens cf`4`0`0`0

Ruddy rf`3`1`0`0

Harcher`3`1`0`0

Roberts 2b`3`1`0`0

Klosko c`1`0`0`1

Dubaskas lf`3`1`1`0

Giza 1b`2`1`1`1

Davis 3b`1`0`1`2

Fetko cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`23`6`4`6

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`4`2`1`2

Zangardi rf`3`0`1`0

Paczewski p-ss`4`1`2`1

Geskey dh`2`1`1`1

Coyne cf`2`1`1`0

Williams 1b`1`1`0`0

Tinner 1b`1`0`0`0

Youngblood 1b`0`0`0`0

Rischawy lf`2`1`0`1

Healey ss-p`3`0`2`1

Leandri 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`7`8`6

Wyoming Valley West`001`014`0 — 6

Dallas`213`100`x — 7

2B — Dubaskas, Giza. HR — Adamski.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chimock (L)`2.1`6`5`3`2`0

Fine`0.2`2`2`2`2`0

Klem`3.0`0`0`0`0`1

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paczewski (W)`4`2`1`1`0`5

Patton`1`1`4`1`3`3

Ferretti`1`1`1`1`2`1

Healey (S)`1`0`0`0`1`2

Wyoming Area 13, Wyoming Seminary 3 (6 inn.)

Wyoming Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan cf`4`1`1`0

Nockley ss`4`0`2`0

Vodziak c`4`0`1`0

Evan 3b`3`1`1`0

Vought 1b`3`0`0`0

Behrens dh-p`1`0`1`1

Fenster 3b`3`0`0`0

Kraus p`1`0`0`0

Aponick p`2`0`0`0

Aiello lf`1`1`0`0

Michaels cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`6`1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder cf`2`3`1`0

Mi.Rusinchak rf`3`3`2`1

Layland c`2`0`1`3

Fath 1b`3`1`2`4

Morgan`0`1`0`0

Vacula dh`3`0`2`1

Noone ss`3`0`1`2

Pugliese p`3`0`0`0

Meade p`0`0`0`0

Krogulski 3b`2`0`0`0

Rogash`1`0`0`0

Ma.Rusinchak lf`2`3`2`0

Donati rf`0`2`0`0

Totals`24`13`11`11

Wyoming Seminary`001`110 — 3

Wyoming Area`240`511 — 13

2B — Nockley, Layland, Noone.

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus (L)`2`5`6`6`1`1

Aponick`3`5`6`4`2`1

Behrens`0`1`1`1`2`0

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pugliese (W)`4`4`2`2`3`2

Meade`1`1`1`0`2`1

Mi.Rusinchak`1`1`0`0`0`1

Holy Redeemer 8, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Schiel ss-p`3`0`2`0

Kratz p-ss`2`0`0`0

Fallon 3b`3`0`1`0

Engelman cf`3`0`0`0

Martinez c`2`0`0`0

Peck 2b`3`0`0`0

Wright rf`3`0`0`0

Florek lf`1`0`0`0

Spry`1`0`0`0

Cruz lf`1`0`0`0

Diaz 1b`1`0`0`0

Garrison 1b`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`3`0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Quaglia ss`3`1`1`1

Hurst 2b`4`1`0`0

Cisney lf`3`1`1`1

Kopec cf`4`0`0`0

McDermott dh`2`3`1`9

Dugan rf`1`0`1`2

Stevenson c-p`4`0`1`1

Schultz p`2`0`0`0

Binker p`1`0`1`0

Kelsall c`0`0`0`0

Mazzarella 3b`3`1`2`2

Hendrzak 1b`3`1`2`1

Gordon 1b`0`0`0`0

Krakosky cr`0`0`0`0

Orlando cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`8`10`8

Hanover Area`000`000`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`022`112`x — 8

2B — Mazzarella, Stevenson. 3B — Hendrzak.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kratz (L)`4`6`6`4`1`3

Schiel`2`4`2`2`0`2

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Schultz`3`3`0`0`0`5

Binker (W)`3`0`0`0`2`7

Stevenson`1`0`0`0`0`3

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Berwick 3

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Ga.Evensen c`3`1`2`0

Sult 1b`4`1`1`1

Lisnock 3b`3`0`1`2

Kupsky 2b`2`0`0`0

Phillips p-1b`3`0`0`0

Pinterich rf`2`0`0`0

Moss cf`3`0`0`0

Yosh lf`2`0`0`0

Gr.Evensen p`0`0`0`0

Temple`1`0`0`0

Uram ss`3`1`1`0

Totals`26`3`5`3

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`4`2`0`0

Hufford 2b-p`2`2`1`1

Bottger p-2b`3`1`2`1

Howe ss`3`1`3`2

Nah 1b`3`0`0`0

Saracino c`2`0`0`3

Jerez rf`3`0`0`0

Jimenez Vinas 3b`3`0`0`0

Fritz lf`3`0`2`0

Cour cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`7`8`7

Berwick`003`000`0 — 3

Wilkes-Barre Area`311`020`x — 7

2B — Ga.Evensen, Howe 2, Bottger.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phillips (L)`5`8`7`3`1`2

Gr.Evensen`1`0`0`0`0`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger (W)`6`4`3`3`3`14

Hufford`1`1`0`0`0`2