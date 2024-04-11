🔊 Listen to this

Josh VanMeter came through with a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to continue a strong start to the week for the RailRiders, who earned a 7-3 win in Norfolk on Wednesday.

VanMeter’s first homer of the season came with two outs and gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 5-3 lead. Kevin Smith came through with a two-run single in the ninth for some insurance to give the RailRiders their second straight win over the reigning International League and Triple-A national champs.

VanMeter finished with three RBI as he and Jordan Groshans each drove in a run in the second. The Tides took a 3-2 lead before Groshans tied it up with his second RBI single in the fourth.

Duane Underwood Jr. got the win in relief while Ron Marinaccio pitched the last two innings for the save without allowing a hit.