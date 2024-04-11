🔊 Listen to this

Jack Herron scored five goals to set the new boys lacrosse state goal-scoring record, but Wyoming Seminary came up short against New Jersey’s Blair Academy 20-14.

Herron scored five goals and added two assists; his career goal total by the end of the game was 321 goals, setting a new state record. Matt Swartz added four goals and a team-high six assists for the Blue Knights.

Dallas 12, Wyoming Area 8

A big second quarter proved the difference-maker for Dallas, outscoring the Warriors 5-1 in the second to take control on their way to a win.

Jack Fleury had four goals to lead Dallas, while Noah Moran had three goals.

TJ Kearns led Wyoming Area with five goals in the loss, while Aiden Hosier had one goal and four assists.

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 5, Hazleton Area 0

The Comets improved to 3-0 on the year with a sweep of Hazleton.

Crestwood won all five matches in straight sets, and didn’t drop a single game in four of those wins.

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 2

The Patriots swept the three singles matches to claim victory over Berwick. Tanner Osborn, Zhi Lin and Nick Jones all won in straight sets for Pittston Area, who forfeited the two doubles matches.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Royals had little trouble in a sweep of Valley West. Mike Dubaskas had 10 kills to lead Holy Redeemer.

Donato Strish added 15 service points for the Royals, and Mark Atherton had 13 service points.

Berwick 3, Nanticoke 2

The Bulldogs pulled away in the fifth and final set to lock down a tight win over Nanticoke.

Berwick won the first set 25-12, but dropped the second one to Nanticoke 25-22. Berwick bounced back for a 25-15 win in the third set, while Nanticoke won the fourth 25-21. The Bulldogs clinched the match with a 15-7 victory in the fifth set.

Brock Seely had 21 kills and 20 digs for Berwick. For Nanticoke, Liam Mullery led the offense with 10 kills and seven digs.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Tunkhannock 1

The Wolfpack remained unbeaten to start the year by dispatching Tunkhannock in four sets.

Statistics were not provided for Wilkes-Barre Area, and set scores were not made available. Zachary MacBain had 15 kills for Tunkhannock.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Wilkes 7, Lycoming 2

The Colonels knocked out 11 hits to pick up a win over Landmark Conference foe Lycoming College.

Luke Spencer and Michael Show each drove in a pair of runs for Wilkes, who improved to 18-5 (9-3 Landmark) with the win.

SOFTBALL

FDU-Florham 11, King’s 10

The Monarchs ended up on the wrong end of a slugfest in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader with FDU-Florham. The second game of the doubleheader was halted by darkness with the two teams tied 4-4 in the fourth inning.

BrookeLynn Walters led the offense with two hits and three runs scored, while both Jessica Perella and Paige Bergan drove in a pair of runs.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 14, Delaware Valley 6

Connor Bevan had four goals and three assists and nine ground balls to lead the Cougars to a win.

Brendan Stanley scored four times and Jared Pelliccione added three goals for Misericordia.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 21, Delaware Valley 6

Michelle Torzilli scored a game-high six goals to lead the Cougars.

Genevieve Montanye and Rachel Shook both scored four times for Misericordia.

MENS GOLF

Wilkes bests King’s, Lycoming in tri-match

Matthew Carlson carded the low score of the day with a 76 as the Colonels defeated King’s and Lycoming.

Wilkes shot a team score of 316, a good distance clear of the 337 shot by King’s. Lycoming brought up the rear with a team score of 337.

JP Gilroy was the low scorer for King’s, with a score of 80.

H.S. Boys Tennis

Crestwood 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

Singles: 1. Sean Rossi (CRE) def. Mateo Feola 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Markus Luna 6-0, 6-0; 3. Spencer Young (CRE) def. Victor Collado 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Kyle Orrson/Mike Modrovsky (CRE) def. Alex Hanas/Nate Hanas 6-0, 6-0; 2. Aaron Kogoy/Will Savner (CRE) def. Jose Mumie/Xavier Torres 6-0, 6-0.

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 2

Singles: 1. Tanner Osborn (PA) def. Justin Sieko 6-2, 6-4; 2. Zhi Lin (PA) def. Chris Stola 6-4, 6-0; 3. Nick Jones (PA) def. Ben Talanca 6-4, 6-2.