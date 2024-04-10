🔊 Listen to this

Hannah Chipego threw an abbreviated perfect game and also homered as Lake-Lehman defeated Hanover Area 17-0 in four innings Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Chipego struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced. She, Gracie Bucknavage and Hayley Wallace all finished with two RBI. Bucknavage also had a triple while Kaitlyn Brudnicki and Kirsten Finarelli each had a double.

Holy Redeemer 18, Wyoming Seminary 1

Kaylee Gryboski homered, doubled and had six RBI as Holy Redeemer won in four innings.

Abby Williams had two doubles and two RBI for the Royals. Zoe Pecuch was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Bella Boylan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Anne Carter also had a double.

Rosey Kelly knocked in a first-inning run for Seminary, which led until Redeemer scored seven times in the third inning.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 10, Lake-Lehman 5

The Warriors had a big offensive output for a second game in a row, scoring early in a win over Lake-Lehman.

Dominic Donati led the Wyoming Area offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Brady Noone and Matt Rusinchak each had two hits.

Sam Finarelli drove in two runs for Lehman. Chris Sholtis was 2-for-3 and Evan Kaiser scored three times.

Pittston Area 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Jake Aftewicz tripled and had two RBI as Pittston Area held off Wilkes-Barre Area.

Silvio Giardina also had two RBI. Beau Widdick had a triple and an RBI. Drew DeLucca doubled.

Starter Logan Laskowski surrendered one hit over 4.1 innings to pick up the win.

Jame Bottger had two singles and two RBI for WBA. Jacob Chupka and Alex Hufford each had a double.

Hazleton Area 10, Berwick 3

Darian Haraschak was 4-for-4 to lead a 17-hit attack for Hazleton Area.

Chris Florentino had a triple for the Cougars. Jamie Martoccio and Landon Yakubowski each had a double.

Cole Phillips doubled for Berwick.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 17, Hanover Area 0 (4 inn.)

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Bucknavage cf`3`2`1`2

Chipego p`3`3`2`2

Finarelli c`1`3`1`0

Kuhar c`0`0`0`0

Brudnicki ss`3`2`2`1

Honeywell 2b`1`2`0`0

James rf`0`1`0`0

Doughton`1`0`0`0

Makarawicz 3b`3`1`1`0

Sarmonis`0`0`0`0

Yusko 1b`1`0`0`0

Shotwell lf`2`2`0`1

Wallace 1b`0`1`0`2

Totals`18`17`7`8

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Gist ss-p`2`0`0`0

Malacarne 1b`2`0`0`0

Vigorito p`1`0`0`0

Keithline p`1`0`0`0

Chafin 2b`1`0`0`0

Shreve lf`1`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`1`0`0`0

Ponko c`1`0`0`0

Slusser cf-p`1`0`0`0

Brown`1`0`0`0

Remish rf`0`0`0`0

McGlynn p`0`0`0`0

Totals`12`0`0`0

Lake-Lehman`360`8 — 17

Hanover Area`000`0 — 0

2B — Finarelli, Brudnicki 2. 3B — Bucknavage. HR — Chipego.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`4`0`0`0`0`9

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorito (L)`1.1`5`9`9`2`2

Keithline`1.2`2`6`6`7`0

McGlynn`0.0`0`0`0`0`0

Slusser`0.2`0`2`2`5`0

Gist`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

H.S. BASEBALL

Wyoming Area 10, Lake-Lehman 5

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder cf`3`1`0`1

Mi.Rusinchak rf`3`1`0`0

Layland c`2`0`1`0

Vacula 1b`4`1`1`0

Noone ss`3`1`2`0

Rogish lf`4`1`0`0

Donati dh`3`2`2`3

Yatsko 3b`2`1`0`0

Pugliese`1`0`1`0

Ma.Rusinchak p-lf`4`1`2`0

Morgan cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`10`9`4

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Kaiser c-cf`3`3`1`0

Naugle ss`4`0`1`0

Sholtis rf`3`1`2`0

Finarelli 1b`4`0`1`2

Jenkins p-3b`4`0`1`1

Smith cf-3b`1`0`0`0

Voelker`2`0`1`1

Gregor`1`0`0`0

Plummer dh`3`0`1`0

Smith`1`0`0`0

Jones 3b-p`4`0`0`0

Evans cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`33`5`9`4

Wyoming Area`241`201`0 — 10

Lake-Lehman`201`101`0 — 5

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ma.Rusinchak (W)`5.1`9`5`3`0`6

Carlin`1.2`0`0`0`0`2

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Jenkins (L)`1`1`4`3`4`0

Jones`3`6`5`3`1`3

Morris`3`2`1`1`0`2

Pittston Area 6, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`4`1`0`0

Hufford 2b`3`1`1`1

Bottger ss`3`0`1`2

Howe 3b`3`0`0`1

Nah 1b`3`0`0`0

Sincavage`1`0`0`0

Saracino c`1`0`0`0

Cour rf`3`0`0`0

Chupka lf`3`1`1`1

Fritz p`2`0`0`0

Rivera cr`0`1`0`0

Jerez cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`5`3`5

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

DeLucca cf`2`1`1`0

D.Innamorati lf`2`1`1`0

Giardina ss`2`1`0`2

Aftewicz c`3`0`2`2

Widdick 2b`3`1`1`1

Harnen dh-p`3`0`1`1

Tonte 3b`3`0`1`0

Wardecki 1b`3`0`0`0

Mead rf`2`1`0`0

Barnic cr`0`1`0`0

Cerasaro cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`6`7`6

Wilkes-Barre Area`010`030`1 — 5

Pittston Area`201`210`x — 6

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fritz (L)`6`7`6`4`1`1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Laskowski (W)`4.1`1`4`1`2`3

Harnen (S)`2.2`2`1`1`0`2