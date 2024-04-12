🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Evan Vierling has not needed long to make an impact with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The first-year pro has scored in each of his first four games on the AHL level, giving the team its latest scoring option.

Vierling is early in his time here, but his five points in four games make him the only one of 54 players to skate for the Penguins this season who is averaging more than a point per game.

“Obviously, it feels good,” Vierling said after scoring his first AHL goal in just his second game on the highest level of minor league hockey. “I’m trying to help and contribute in any way I can.”

It is a continuation of what Vierling accomplished with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, the other affiliate of the parent Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vierling missed time with an injury after scoring 12 points in his first 20 professional games. When he returned, Vierling increased his production to 13 points in 14 games, taking over the Wheeling scoring lead and earning his promotion to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

“He’s got some speed,” Penguins coach J.D. Forrest said. “He’s got some skills. He’s going to make some plays out there.”

Alex Nylander scored what is still the team-high total of 17 goals in 43 games before being traded away.

Injuries, call-ups and other roster adjustments have added more emphasis to what was already true. The Penguins need to make up for the lack of one highly prolific scorer or line with the scoring depth they have developed.

A total of 11 players have contributed between 15 and eight goals this season. Although he would need time to potentially join that group, Vierling is the latest example of new scoring options.

“That’s huge,” he said. “Obviously, with injuries and guys coming in and out, I’m just trying to contribute and trying to fit in. Just do my job and work hard.”

He is not alone.

“If you look up and down the lineup, there’s not a ton of guys that have outrageous numbers,” Forrest said. “ … It’s nice when you have different guys chipping in offensively. We’re going to need that.”

Vierling assisted a goal that forced overtime, leading to a victory, in his AHL debut. He had a goal and assist April 6 in the win that clinched a Calder Cup Playoff appearance. Another goal followed in the next game, then another assist as he helped the Penguins extend their season-high winning streak to five games.

That streak, heading into the final two home games of the season Friday and Saturday, is a sign that the team is moving in the right direction heading into the postseason.

“We’ve got some new faces here,” Forrest said on the night of the playoff-clinching victory. “We have to make sure that we’re dialed in as a team.”

The Penguins are 36-22-8-1 and tied with the Charlotte Checkers for third place in the eight-team division. Charlotte, the Penguins and the Atlantic Division-leading Hershey Bears have all produced at least 15 standings points in the last 10 games.

The roster changes continue for the Penguins as they prepare to play the Bridgeport Islanders Friday at 7:05 p.m. and the Hershey Bears Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The regular-season concludes April 20 with a game in Allentown against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The most recent addition was Beau Jelsma, a former Canadian Junior Hockey teammate of Vierling, who signed an Amateur Tryout contract Wednesday. Jelsma, 19, has 37 goals and 44 assists this season with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League.

Forward Emil Jarventie and defenseman Kalle Kangas, both former seventh-round NHL Draft picks from Finland, signed ATOs earlier in the week. Both are on Finland’s roster for the Under-20 Five Nations Tournament in Slovakia later this month.