🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Norfolk Tides 6-4 on Friday night. The team totaled 13 hits, including seven for extra bases. It was their fifth straight victory.

Brandon Lockridge led off the game with a base hit and scored the first run off a Carlos Narvaez single.

The Tides took the lead right back with back-to-back home runs from Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo.

Norfolk added another on another solo shot from Mayo in the third.

The RailRiders got to work after that. Everson Pereira led off the fourth with his fourth homer of the season, a team-high. Narvaez and Rojas popped consecutive doubles to tie the game at three a piece.

In the next frame, Pereira singled to reach and raced home on another Narvaez double. Again Rojas notched a two-bagger to plate a run for a 5-3 lead.

Caleb Durbin recorded the team’s sixth double this time bringing in Lockridge for a 6-3 advantage.

The Tides got one back off an RBI single in the eighth inning by Michael Perez. However, with help from Rojas in right field, he was nabbed off the bag at first to end the inning.

Yankees #8 prospect Will Warren (W, 1-0) got the start allowing three runs on just four hits. He struck out eight. Yerry De Los Santos was hot with two scoreless innings, striking out four. Oddanier Mosqueda (S, 1) slammed the door shut in the ninth.