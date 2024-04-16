🔊 Listen to this

Brandon Wozniak pitched all 10 innings and Nanticoke Area scored three times to break a deadlock as the Trojans defeated Lake-Lehman 6-3 Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Wozniak finished with 10 strikeouts. Ethan Ball had two RBI for Nanticoke Area while Derek Shemanski and Mike Stachowiak had one apiece.

Stachowiak, Derek Miller and Joey Stout all had two hits for Nanticoke Area.

Sam Finarelli had a double and two singles for Lehman. Von Voelker had three hits. Finarelli and Jason Jones each had an RBI.

MMI Prep 12, Wyoming Seminary 7

MMI Prep scored five times in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Wyoming Seminary.

MMI led 7-0 going into the bottom of the second. Seminary scored two times in the second and third innings and then caught the Preppers by scoring five times in the fifth.

John Drobnock played a big part for MMI as he was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Nick Pantages also had three RBI while Mike Kranyak had two. Drobnock pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out five, to pick up the win.

Mike Vodzak homered and drove in three runs for Seminary. Shaun Behrens was 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Holy Redeemer 15, Wyoming Area 0

Holy Redeemer’s Cody Quaglia limited Wyoming Area to one hit as the Royals won in four innings.

Drew Cisney led the offense with two doubles and three RBI. Quaglia had a triple and two RBI. Luke Kopec doubled and scored three runs. Kayden Stevenson had two RBI.

Pittston Area 16, Tunkhannock 0

Silvio Giardina homered and had five RBI as Pittston Area won in five innings.

Dominic Innamorati was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored. Jacoby Harnen was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Beau Widdick was 2-for-4 with three RBI. Nick Innamorati pitched a complete-game two-hitter.

Pat Munley had a double for Tunkhannock.

Crestwood 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Robert Duffy pitched 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts and the offense produced just enough as Crestwood edged Wilkes-Barre Area.

Braiden Wanchisen and Nick Stortz each had an RBI for the Comets. Dylan Domzalski and Chaz Wright had two hits each.

James Bottger had a triple to account for one of four hits by WBA.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyoming Valley West 7, Dallas 5

Wyoming Valley West scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and added four in the bottom of the fifth to defeat visiting Dallas.

Abigail Yenalevitch picked up the win, going seven innings while allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out five.

Yenalevitch also chipped in offensively, going 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring one.

Berwick 15, Hanover Area 0

Gabby Starr doubled and drove in three runs as Berwick won in four innings.

Emma Welsh was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Alyssa Lewis and Eden Savoy each had two RBI. Makayla Brown and Morgan Siegel each doubled and scored twice.

Brown pitched all four innings, surrendering two hits.

Hazleton Area 14, Crestwood 3

Hazleton Area snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning with six runs. The Cougars finished off the game with six more runs in the seventh.

Marissa Hoffman homered and had four RBI for Hazleton Area. Kali Van Blargan was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Saige Klesh had three RBI while Alyson Mummey added two.

Kayla Wisniewski was 3-for-3 with a solo home run for Crestwood,

H.S. BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 6, Lake-Lehman 3 (10 inn.)

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wozniak p`4`2`1`0

Ball cf`4`1`1`2

Shemanski c`6`0`1`1

Miller ss`5`0`2`0

Stachowiak 1b`6`0`2`1

Skordensky 3b`2`0`0`0

Stout`5`0`2`0

Raggi rf`4`1`1`0

Beggs`1`0`0`0

Martinez 2b`3`2`1`0

Hull lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`40`6`11`4

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Kaiser lf`5`0`1`0

Voelker`5`1`3`0

Sholtis rf`5`0`2`0

Finarelli p-1b`4`0`3`1

Naugle ss`4`0`0`0

Jenkins c`5`1`2`0

Jones 3b`3`0`0`1

Purdy cf`2`0`0`0

L.Smith`0`0`0`0

J.Evans`1`0`0`0

T.Evans 2b`2`0`0`0

Egbert`1`0`0`0

Borchert cr`0`0`0`0

Mathes cr`0`0`0`0

S.Smith cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`3`11`2

Nanticoke Area`000`0120`000`3 — 6

Lake-Lehman`110`001`000`0 — 3

2B — Finarelli. 3B — Jenkins.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak (W)`10`11`3`3`3`10

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Finarelli`5`3`1`1`4`6

Ellis (L)`4`8`5`3`2`5

Morris`1`0`0`0`0`0

MMI Prep 12, Wyoming Seminary 7

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns p-ss`5`0`2`0

Skuba rf-1b`5`2`2`1

Yenchko lf`5`3`2`1

Witner c`4`0`2`0

Kranyak 2b`2`2`1`2

Williams 3b-rf`4`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b-p`3`1`2`3

Horvat ss-3b`4`0`1`1

Pantages cf`3`1`1`3

Pesotine cf`1`0`0`0

Frask cr`0`1`0`0

Pedri cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`36`12`13`11

Wyo. Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Aiello lf`4`0`0`0

Donovan cf`3`1`1`0

Nockley ss`3`0`1`0

Evans 3b`4`1`2`0

Vought 1b`3`2`2`0

Behrens`4`2`3`3

Vodzak c`4`1`2`3

Finlay rf`3`0`0`1

Kraus p`3`0`0`0

Aponick p`1`0`0`0

Flory cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`7`11`7

MMI Prep`520`000`5 — 12

Wyo. Seminary`022`030`0 — 7

2B — Vought. HR — Vodzak.

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Burns`4.1`8`6`4`3`5

Drobock (W)`2.2`3`1`1`1`5

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus (L)`6.1`10`11`9`2`7

Aponick`0.2`3`1`1`0`1

Holy Redeemer 15, Wyoming Area 0 (4 inn.)

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Snyder p-cf`2`0`0`0

Krogulski p`0`0`0`0

Morgan cf`0`0`0`0

M.Rusinchak cf`2`0`0`0

Crane lf`0`0`0`0

Layland c`2`0`0`0

Vacula 1b`0`0`0`0

Fath 1b`0`0`0`0

Carlin 1b`1`0`0`0

Noone ss`0`0`0`0

Jones ss`1`0`0`0

Rogish lf`0`0`0`0

DeSanto p`0`0`0`0

Nemshick p`0`0`0`0

Donati dh`0`0`0`0

Yatsko 3b`1`0`0`0

Meade 3b`0`0`0`0

M.Rusinchak rf`1`0`1`0

Calvey rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`10`0`1`0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Kopec cf`3`3`1`0

Cisney ss`3`3`2`3

Quaglia p`3`4`2`2

Hendrzak dh`2`0`0`1

Gordon 1b`1`0`1`1

Stevenson c`1`0`1`2

Kelsall`1`0`1`0

McDermott rf`2`0`2`1

Dudrick`1`0`1`1

Schultz lf`2`0`0`0

Mazzarella 3b`2`1`0`0

Hurst 2b`3`1`2`1

Krakosky cr`0`3`0`0

Totals`24`15`13`12

Wyoming Area`000`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`433`5 — 15

2B — Cisney 2, Kopec. 3B — Quaglia.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Snyder (L)`1.0`5`4`3`1`0

Krogulski`0.1`1`3`2`3`0

DeSanto`1.2`2`6`3`4`0

Nemshick`0.0`5`2`2`0`0

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Quaglia (W)`4`1`0`0`1`2

Pittston Area 16, Tunkhannock 0 (5 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

DeLucca cf`4`3`1`0

D.Innamorati lf`4`4`4`1

Giardina ss`4`2`2`5

Aftewicz c`3`0`2`2

Ruane c`0`0`0`0

Widdick 2b`4`1`2`3

Harnen dh`2`0`2`3

N.Innamorati p`1`0`0`0

Tonte 3b`4`0`1`0

Wardecki 1b`1`0`0`0

Budzak 1b`0`2`0`0

Mead rf`3`2`0`0

Barnic`0`2`0`0

Totals`30`16`14`4

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley ss`2`0`1`0

Mislevy cf`2`0`0`0

Kozlansky 1b`2`0`0`0

Spudis rf-p`2`0`0`0

Dominick lf`2`0`0`0

Airgood lf`0`0`0`0

Paxton p-rf`2`0`0`0

Powell rf`0`0`0`0

Welles 2b`1`0`0`0

Gregory`1`0`0`0

Parr c`2`0`1`0

Poepperling 3b`0`0`0`0

Learn 3b`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`2`0

Pittston Area`333`43 — 16

Tunkhannock`000`0 — 0

2B — Harnen, D.Innamorati 2, Munley. HR — Giardina.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

N.Innamorati (W)`5`2`0`0`1`5

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paxton (L)`3`11`9`8`2`1

Spudis`2`3`7`2`3`0

Crestwood 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

McManus lf`3`0`0`0

Domzalski ss`4`1`2`0

Wright 2b`3`0`2`0

Wanchisen 3b`2`0`0`1

Miller 1b`4`0`0`0

Czapla cf`3`1`1`0

Wagaman`2`0`0`0

Mylet c`2`0`0`0

Stortz rf`3`0`1`1

Brown cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`2`6`2

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`1`0`0

Hufford 2b`4`0`1`0

Bottger p`3`0`1`0

Tarreto p`0`0`0`0

Howe ss`3`0`0`0

Sincavage c`3`0`0`0

Nah 1b`2`0`0`0

Saracino 3b`3`0`1`0

Cour rf`3`0`0`0

Fritz lf`2`0`1`0

Totals`26`1`4`0

Crestwood`001`100`0 — 2

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`010`0 — 1

3B — Bottger.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Duffy (W)`6.2`4`1`0`3`8

Fedak (S)`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger (L)`5.2`5`2`1`3`9

Tarreto`1.1`1`0`0`1`0

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyoming Valley West 7, Dallas 5

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Eick ss,3b`3`2`1`1

Porasky 3b, 2b`3`1`0`1

Comitz 1b`3`0`2`1

Maier cf`3`0`1`0

Cruz p, ss`2`0`0`1

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Berecin p`0`0`0`0

Knorr `1`0`0`0

Riley c`2`0`0`0

Smith`1`0`1`0

Smacchi lf`3`1`1`0

Mizzer dh`2`1`1`1

Totals`25`5`7`5

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip `1b`4`1`1`1

Ostroski lf`4`1`1`0

Hand cf`3`0`1`0

Austra c`2`2`1`1

Long 3b`3`2`2`1

Yenalevitch p`3`1`3`2

Geffert ss`3`0`1`1

Yurko 2b`3`0`1`0

Warman rf`2`0`0`0

Lynch rf`1`0`1`0

Totals`28`7`12`5

Dallas`102`011`0 – 5

Valley West`000`340`x —7

2B — Eick, Mizzer Austra, Yenalevitch, Geffert Seip.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`4.1`9`6`6`1`3

Bercin`1.2`3`1`1`0`0

Valley West“IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (W)`7`7`5`5`4`5

Berwick 15, Hanover Area 0 (4 inn.)

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Malacarne 1b`2`0`0`0

Chafin 2b`2`0`0`0

Gist ss`2`0`0`0

Vigorito p`2`0`1`0

Shreve lf`2`0`1`0

Murphy 3b`2`0`0`0

Ponko c`1`0`0`0

Slusser cf`1`0`0`0

Remish rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`2`0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis 2b`4`1`1`2

Carro cf`4`2`2`0

Starr ss`3`1`2`3

Welsh c`3`0`3`2

Berlin lf`2`2`1`0

Brown p`2`2`2`0

Yankowsky 3b`1`2`0`1

Savoy 1b`3`2`1`2

Siegel rf`2`2`1`1

Hunter cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`24`15`13`11

Hanover Area`000`0 — 0

Berwick`017`7 — 15

2B — Brown, Siegel, Welsh 2, Starr.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorito (L)`3.1`13`15`11`3`3

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (W)`4`2`0`0`0`8

Hazleton Area 14, Crestwood 3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Lagowy ss`4`4`2`1

Klesh 1b`4`1`1`3

Hoffman c`4`1`1`4

Williams cf`5`1`2`0

Major`5`1`3`1

Mummey 3b`4`0`1`2

Sharkey p`4`0`2`0

Tito 2b`4`2`1`0

Van Blargan lf`4`2`2`2

Kupsho cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`38`14`15`13

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`0`0`0

Lomerson`1`0`0`0

Snyder c`3`0`0`0

Wisniewski 2b`3`1`3`1

Toniatti 1b`3`2`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`3`0`1`0

Richards cf`2`0`1`1

Stahlnecker lf`3`0`0`0

Lenahan p`2`0`0`0

Stofko p`1`0`0`0

Van Den Berg`2`0`0`0

Mitchell 3b`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`5`2

Hazleton Area`100`061`6 — 14

Crestwood`000`102`0 — 3

2B — Major, Lagowy, Van Blargan. HR — Hoffman, Wisniewski.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sharkey (W)`7`5`3`2`1`3

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (L)`6.1`14`14`11`3`3

Stofko`0.1`1`0`0`0`0