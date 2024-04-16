🔊 Listen to this

Hannah Ziegler scored two goals, including her 100th career goal, as the Crestwood girls lacrosse team rolled through Wilkes-Barre Area 13-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Sydney Magda also scored twice for the Comets.

Aubrey Kuhl scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre Area. Gia Dupre made seven saves for the Wolfpack.

Abington Heights 11, Wyoming Seminary 7

Allison Rothenberger had four goals as Abington Heights handed Wyoming Seminary their first loss of the season. Isabella DeRiggi and Caroline Henderson each added two goals for the Comets.

Ellie Kersey and Kylie Romanchick both scored twice for Wyoming Seminary.

Lake-Lehman 13, Pittston Area 5

Sara Womach’s hat trick led the way for Lake-Lehman in the win. Ava Greene and Emmyrson Norconk each scored twice for the Black Knights, who had nine different goal scorers total.

Ashlynn Selden led Pittston with two goals. Sophia Montagna made 11 saves for the Patriots.

BOYS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 20, Lakeland 6

The Cavaliers had 12 different players score in their win over Lakeland. Brady Holmes, Quinn Lynett and Brady Mullin each had hat tricks for Prep.

Jesse Kovaleski led Lakeland with three goals in the loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 5, Tunkhannock 0

The Comets improved to 6-0 on the year with a sweep of Tunkhannock. Sean Rossi, Tommy Biscotti and Spencer Young won in singles for the Comets.

The duos of Aaron Kogoy/Will Savner and Kyle Orrson/Mike Modrovsky wrapped up the sweep for the Comets with doubles victories.

Wyoming Area 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

The Warriors won two out of three singles matches and picked up a crucial doubles point to beat Wilkes-Barre Area. Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage each won for Wyoming Area, as did the doubles tandem of Liam Burke and Dominic Colavito.

Luis Vanegas won in singles for Wilkes-Barre Area. The Wolfpack also won a doubles match by forfeit.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 85, Holy Redeemer 58

The Warriors remained unbeaten with a win over Holy Redeemer.

Taylor Gashi and Adriana Fanti each won two individual events for Wyoming Area. Gashi won the triple jump and the long jump, while Fanti took home first place in the shot put and the discus.

Isabella Granteed won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes for Holy Redeemer.

Lake-Lehman 93, Nanticoke Area 53

Sophia Lenza won three individual races and picked up a fourth win as part of the 400 meter relay as Lake-Lehman defeated Nanticoke. Lenza’s individual wins came in the triple jump, long jump and 100 meter dash. The Black Knights won all but three events in total.

Kate Reed won the javelin throw for Nanticoke, and was part of the Trojans’ first-place 1600 meter relay team.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 116, Holy Redeemer 32

The Warriors won 14 of 18 events and were able to pull away from Holy Redeemer for the win.

Skyler Pierce won three events for Wyoming Area, taking home gold in the 110 and 300 hurdles along with the high jump. Luke Kopetchny added wins in the long jump and triple jump.

Aiden McDonald won the 1600 and 3200 runs for Redeemer.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 1

The Trojans picked up their first win of the year in four sets over Wyoming Valley West.

Nanticoke won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-18, with Valley West avoiding a sweep with a 25-23 third-set win before the Trojans put it away with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.

Liam Mullery had 14 kills for the Trojans, and Jayden Wasielewski had 10 kills and 12 service points.

Crestwood 3, Tunkhannock 0

The Comets picked up the win in straight sets over Tunkhannock.

For Tunkhannock, Zachary MacBain had seven kills.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 17, Susquehanna 3

The Cougars picked up their fourth win in a row by routing Susquehanna.

Joe Comins had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs. Garrett McIlhenney, Brock Bollinger, Connor Maryniak and Brooks Kanwisher all had two hits.

Scranton 5, Wilkes 4

The Colonels spotted Scranton a 5-0 lead and couldn’t complete the comeback.

Wilkes scored all four of their runs in the top of the fifth inning. Chase Vrabel drove in three of those runs with a home run down the right field line.

SOFTBALL

King’s swept in Marywood doubleheader

The Monarchs dropped the first game 6-0 and the nightcap 6-3 in a doubleheader at Marywood.

Megan Mitola had two hits and drove in a run in the second game of the doubleheader.

MENS GOLF

Wilkes takes second in tri-match

The Colonels couldn’t go low enough to beat Scranton, but took second place ahead of Clarks Summit in a tri-match at Glenmaura National Golf Club.

Cole Jungwirth carded the lowest score for Wilkes with an 82. Max Cocchi and Trevor DuBoff each shot an 83.

WOMENS TENNIS

Misericordia 8, Cortland 1

The Cougars won all five singles matches and easily dispatched Cortland.

Hailey Loughlin, Lydia Barbour, Emily Brecker and Isabella Aniska were all double-winners.

MENS TENNIS

Wilkes 6, Scranton 3

A strong performance in singles competition led Wilkes to a win over Scranton.

Nathanial Rathe, Cole Riley, Sebastian Sylvester and Donovan Zong each picked up singles wins for the Colonels. Rathe, Riley and Sylvester also earned wins in doubles to help lock up the victory.

