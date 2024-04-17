🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC – The Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders dropped their series opener with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-1 on Tuesday night at PNC Field. It ended their seven-game winning streak. T.J. Rumfield, who made his RailRiders debut, reached based three times including with his first triple-A hit.

The IronPigs struck quickly going up 3-0 in top of the first. Aramis Garcia had an RBI single scoring Matt Kroon. Darick Hall followed with an RBI single that scored two.

The RailRiders used two errors in the bottom of the second to score their only run. Caleb Durbin walked then moved second on an errant throw over to first base. Rumfield reached on a missed catch error that allowed Durbin to score from from second making it 3-1 Lehigh Valley.

RailRiders’ relief pitcher, McKinley Moore, also made his first appearance for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing four walks and a run scored in the top of the sixth to give Lehigh Valley a 4-1 advantage. Phil Bickford relieved Moore and forced Kroon to pop out with the bases loaded, ending the IronPigs’ threat.

Lehigh Valley extended the lead 7-1 in the top of the ninth when Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer 342-feet into right field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s Tanner Tully (0-2) went 2.2 innings giving up three earned runs and seven hits on 54 pitches. Lehigh Valley’s Taijuan Walker gave up one run on three hits in 4.2 innings in his major league rehab stint.

