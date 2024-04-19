🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders had a comfortable lead threatened in the late innings on Thursday night. They responded like the team with the best record in the International League.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre immediately answered a seventh-inning rally by Lehigh Valley and pulled away for an 8-4 victory over the IronPigs at PNC Field. It was the RailRiders’ ninth win in the last 10 games and kept them atop the league standings at 12-5.

Everson Pereira fueled the offense, finishing 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI. He broke the game open in the third inning after an RBI double by Caleb Durbin, launching a three-run homer to center for a 4-0 lead.

Josh VanMeter made it 6-0 with a two-run double in the sixth.

When the IronPigs made it a game with a four-spot in the top of the seventh, Pereira delivered a solo shot in the home half to grab the momentum back. Luis Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to make it 8-4.

Starter Will Warren shined in the win, pitching six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

The six-game series continues Friday in Moosic with a 6:35 p.m. start.